The Ocean City High School girls varsity eight and the Absegami High School boys varsity eight both qualified for the semifinals at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta on Friday in Nashport, Ohio.
The Ocean City girls crew was second in a first-round heat and qualified for Saturday’s semifinals by finishing second in a repechage (second chance) heat in 5 minutes, 19.25 seconds.
The Absegami boys crew was third in a first-round heat and finished third in a repechage in 4:38.89 to make the semifinals.
Racing begins at 8 a.m. Saturday with semifinals, and finals in 32 divisions begin at 11:30 a.m.
The event is commonly called the Nationals. All the races are 1,500 meters on Dillon Lake.
The Holy Spirit girls varsity four won its preliminary heat in 5:46.89 to advance to the semifinals.
The Ocean City girls junior eight, the only area crew to win a final at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta last weekend, won its first-round heat in 5:14.99 to make the semifinals.
The O.C. girls second eight is in a smaller, 14-boat category, and was second in its heat 5:24.51 to reach the final.
Two Holy Spirit boys crews, the junior double and lightweight double, also reached finals in smaller divisions. The Spartans junior double won its heat in 5:21.71 and the lightweight double was second it its heat in 5:25.87.
The Holy Spirit boys varsity double made a semifinal by placing second in its heat in 5:21.97.
The Absegami boys second eight reached the semifinals by finishing third in its heat in 4:58.79.
The Mainland Regional boys freshman eight was second in a heat in 5:05.15 to reach the semifinals.
Eliminated in repechage heats were the Absegami girls varsity four, the Egg Harbor Township boys varsity four and the Mainland boys varsity eight.
Eliminated in the first round were the Atlantic City boys varsity four, the Mainland girls varsity eight, and the Ocean City and St. Augustine Prep boys varsity eights.
In freshman eights, the Ocean City and Mainland girls crews and the EHT and St. Augustine boys crews were eliminated. In junior fours, the Cedar Creek and Absegami girls and the Atlantic City boys did not advance out of the first round.
The St. Augustine and Ocean City boys second eights were eliminated, as were the Oakcrest and Absegami girls lightweight fours, and the Holy Spirit and Atlantic City girls junior eights.
Also eliminated were the Holy Spirit girls varsity quad and freshman quad and the Holy Spirit boys varsity single.
