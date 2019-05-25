The Ocean City High School girls junior eight and the Holy Spirit High School boys junior double dominated as they won titles at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta on Saturday.
The O.C. girls crew and the Spartans boys crew each won their final by more than six seconds on Dillon Lake in Nashport, Ohio.
The two-day event, commonly called Nationals, had semifinals in the morning and then finals in 32 categories. All the races were 1,500 meters.
The Red Raiders’ girls junior eight won its final in 5 minutes, 7.25 seconds, and Mount Saint Joseph, of Flourtown, Pennsylvania, was second in 5:13.53. The O.C. crew included stroke Ryleigh Mack, Alexis O’Keefe, Vanessa Karayiannis, Michaela Carroll, Juliana Giardina, Maggie Clunn, Carly Dougherty, bow Alexia Schmidt and coxswain Mackenzie Thurlow.
The Ocean City crew, the area’s only winner at the Stotesbury Cup in Philadelphia last weekend, easily won all three of its races at Nationals.
“The junior eight came out ready to race and had their best race to date,” coach Ian Tapp said. “They actually got faster this week in practice. I think winning Stotesbury gave them a big boost, and they came here and won big. They were nervous, but they came out and executed everything. It was fun to watch.”
Holy Spirit’s junior double, made up of stroke Joe Glenn and bow Phil Seeger, won its final in 5:11.79. Western Albemarie, of Crozet, Virginia, was second in 5:18.02.
“They had a great race,” Holy Spirit boys crew coach Mike Giegerich said. “They worked hard all year and focused on their goal to win Nationals. They came out and did it.”
The Ocean City girls varsity eight finished third in the petite (consolation) final in 5:14.61. The Red Raiders crew included stroke Claudia Scherbin, Eve Chiarello, Jenevieva Mulhall, Alexa Japzon, Margaret Kane, Avery Panico, Kira Tracy, bow Samantha Perro and coxswain Lucy Greene.
“The varsity eight had to race four times on the weekend, the most for them this season, and they got faster each race,” Tapp said.
The Absegami boys varsity eight finished fifth in a petite final in 4:38.11. The crew included stroke Sean Blair, Tyler Lancaster, Avi Desai, Austin Reeder, Evan Taylor, Bobby Cuviello, Mike Daniels, bow Chris Feliciano and coxswain Owen Fitzgerald.
“The field is crazy strong,” Absegami coach Dan Salerno said. “We’re proud of our kids, They were second in New Jersey and tops in South Jersey.”
The Holy Spirit girls varsity four was second to Montclair High School in its final. Montclair won in 5:33.24 and the Spartans finished in 5:36.22. The Holy Spirit crew consisted of stroke Haley Bramante, Claira Fucetola, Mollie Knoff, bow Kayla Driscoll and coxswain Megan Shober.
“When they came back they said it was their best race by far,” Holy Spirit girls crew coach Rory Roberts said.
“The Holy Spirit boys lightweight double, consisting of stroke Will Hoffman and bow Dylan Gattini-Patel, was second in its final by less than a second to Augustine Classical Academy. The Spartains finished in 5:15.29, 0.76 seconds behind Augustine Classical, of Mechanicville, New York.
The Ocean City girls second eight placed fourth. The Red Raiders’ crew included stroke Elaina Guido, Sophie Gartner, Courtney Sigmund, Emma Finnegan, Zofia Driscoll, McKenna Howells, Rebecca Dubbs, bow Haley Strickland and coxswain Riley Fisher.
