The Ocean City High School boys varsity-eight crew won heat-B of its division in 4 minutes, 9.76 seconds at a Manny Flick-Horvat Series Regatta in Philadelphia on Sunday.
St. Augustine Prep finished second in the heat in 4:11.19 and Mainland Regional was third in 4:12.25.
The O.C. crew consisted of stroke AJ Oves, Noah Centrone, Jack Branin, Max Carter, Blase Japzon, Jimmy Swift, Dan Millar, bow Jake Ruskey and coxswain Mitch Bartello.
Absegami finished fourth in heat-A, the fastest of three heats of varsity eights, in 4:06.06. The Braves crew included stroke Sean Blair, Tyler Lancaster, Avi Desai, Austin Reeder, Evan Taylor, Christian Feliciano, Kevin Ritz, bow Robert Cuviello and coxswain Owen Fitzegerald.
Ocean City entered two crews in the girls varsity-eight division, and they finished second in respective heats. The faster O.C. crew finished second in 4:43.99 in a heat-A, which was won by Mount Saint Joseph (4:37.34). Moorestown won heat-B in 4:46.12 and the other Ocean City crew finished in 4:47.10.
There were five heats in the girls varsty-four category, and Vineland won heat-C in 5:19.84. Egg Harbor Township took heat-B in 5:26.53. Holy Spirit was second in heat-D in 5:15.00.
The Absegami girls lightweight four took heat-B of its category in 5:39.80. Oakcrest was second in heat-A of the division in 5:34.59.
In the boys varsity-four division, Oakcrest won heat-B in 4:46.73 and Cedar Creek took heat-C in 4:54.97.
The Holy Spirit boys varsity quad won heat-B in 4:33.92.
Egg Harbor Township won an 18-boat head race in the boys novice-eight division by more than three seconds in 4:42.93.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.