The Ocean City High School girls varsity-eight and junior-eight crews each won a heat at the fourth Manny Flick-Horvat Series Regatta on Sunday on the Schuylkill River in Philadalelpha.
The Red Raiders' varsity eight won Heat C of its category in 5 minutes, 10.86 seconds. The lineup included stroke Claudia Scherbin, Avery Panico, Margaret Kane, Alexa Japzon, Jenevieva Mulhall, Eve Chiarello, Kira Tracy, bow Samantha Perro and coxswain Lucy Greene.
Only Mount St. Joseph, which won Heat A in 5:06.65, had a faster time in the division. Holy Spirit was second in Heat A in 5:15.48.
The Ocean City girls junior eight was first in Heat B of its category in 5:07.13, the fastest time among 18 crews in its division. The O.C. crew consisted of stroke Ryleigh Mack, Alexis O'Keefe, Vanessa Karayiannis, Michaela Carroll, Juliana Giardina, Maggie Clunn, Carly Dougherty, bow Alexia Schmidt and coxswain Riley Fisher.
"It was a really good showing," Ocean City coach Ian Tapp said of the team's overall performance. "Our junior eight had the second-fastest time of the day (in all divisions). Our (two) second eights got second and third, and our novice eight got second. It shows what we've been doing this year.
"We made switches in the lineup of the varsity eight this (past) week, and they did well. They're a young group, and they still have a lot of work to do."
The St. Augustine Prep boys varsity eight won Heat B of its category in 4:48.10. Ocean City was second in the race in 4:48.59. Absegami was fourth in Heat A in 4:34.84. Mainland Regional placed second in Heat D in 4:44.95.
Holy Spirit won the girls second-eight race in 5:28.47. Ocean City was second in 5:29.27.
The Oakcrest girls novice eight took Heat A of its division in 5:51.85. The Falcons' crew included stroke Jordan Palmeri, Rylie Smith, Jaylin Moore, Cara Irwin, Morgan Lake, Haley Citron, Olivia Labastida, bow Stephanie Power and coxswain Mikayla Tropiano.
The St. Augustine Prep boys freshman eight won its heat in 5:39.15. The Egg Harbor Township boys varsity four won Heat B in 5:30.16. The Holy Spirit boys varsity double captured its heat in 5:49.14.
