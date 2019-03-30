Stockton University men’s lacrosse player Luc Swedlund tied the game with Scranton with three seconds left and scored the winning goal in overtime as the visiting Ospreys won 17-16 on Saturday.
Stockton (8-2) scored seven of the last eight goals of the game. Swedund led with six goals, while Eric Ellis, Eric D’Arminio and Erik Anderson added three goals apiece. Colin Shea had a goal and assisted on the winning goal with 1 minute, 17 seconds left in O.T. Dante Poli also had a goal. Justin Ruiz made 19 saves for the win.
Stockton women’s lacrosse: The Ospreys scored seven second-half goals, including four by Michelle Pascrell, and beat host St. Joseph’s College-Long Island 11-8.
The score was tied 4-4 at halftime. Pascrell had five goals in all, while Gaby Ojeda (Absegami) added two, and Mary Carroll, Danielle Graham, Casey Shultz and Abbey Yannacone (Southern Regional) added one apiece. Brooke Hallett (Holy Spirit) made eight saves. Stockton is 6-2.
Stockton softball: Stockton split a doubleheader with visiting Montclair State, losing the first game 2-1 and winning game two 10-7.
Lilly James led the Ospreys (11-7 overall and 1-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference) in the second game with three hits, including a double, and two runs. Morgan DiVello (Hammonton) and Carli Shaw each had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Montclair is 18-4. In the first game, the Red Hawks scored one run in each of the second and third innings. Ashley Lobell had two hits for Stockton, and James had a hit and a run.
Stockton baseball: The Ospreys won the first game 1-0 against host New Jersey City and dropped the second game 13-7.
Austin Gonella hit a solo homer in the seventh inning of the first game. Gonnella and Brendan Doherty each had two hits. Winning pitcher Ray Hughes scattered five hits in seven innings, struck out nine and walked two.
New Jersey City outhit Stockton 16-14 in the second game. For the Ospreys (9-5, 1-1 NJAC), Brendan Doherty, John Perrino and Garrett DeMarrais each had two and Justin Schaff hit a solo home run. The Gothic Knights are 13-5 (1-1 NJAC).
