Alexa Palmieri of Ocean City High School showed Saturday morning why she’s one of the state’s top young cross country runners.
Palmieri won the sophomore race at the Cherokee Challenge. She finished the 2-mile course in 12 minutes, 13.45 seconds, the fastest time of the meet by a Cape-Atlantic League girl and the fifth fastest overall.
The Challenge was held at Cherokee High School in Marlton in rainy and muddy conditions. It featured runners from New Jersey as well as from Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware schools.
The 23rd annual meet marks the start of the sport’s major meet season. Participants compete against runners in their own grade.
In the girls junior race, Olivia Schaffer of Egg Harbor Township finished in 12:25.44. Victoria Vanriele of Governor Livingston won in 11:43.95.
Angela Bannan of Holy Spirit finished third in the girls senior race in 12:26.84. Katy Storti of Bishop Eustace won in 12:14.7.
Alyssa Turner of Mainland Regional was seventh in the freshman race in 12:49.19. Caroline McCoskey of West Windsor Plainsboro won in 12:13.41.
In the boys races, Mainland Regional’s Kevin Antczak had the fastest time by a CAL runner, finishing third in the junior race in 10:08.38. Liam Murphy of Allentown won in 9:57.71.
Tyler Greene of Ocean City (10:42) was sixth in the sophomore race. Will McGlynn of Westfield won in 10:31.
Gobi Thurairajah of EHT was fifth in the senior race in 10:10.19. Michael Keehan of Salesianum in Delaware won in 9:57.88.
Oliver Leedale-Brown of Penn Charter won the freshmen race in 10:42.88.
