It started in September with an invitation through the mail.
And now, Alex DeJean will compete this summer on an international stage.
The Holy Spirit High School junior was selected to represent New Jersey in the 22nd annual Down Under Sports cross country 5.7K race. He will compete on Team USA for both individual and team titles at a competition that will run from June 29 to July 8 in Queensland, Australia.
The Gold Coast Classic Cross Country Challenge was established in 1997. Last year, the 10-day event featured more than 3,300 runners from across the United States and 70 other countries.
The race includes divisions based on age and gender.
“It’s an awesome honor,” said DeJean, 16, of Absecon. “It’s great to represent the USA and my state of New Jersey. It is an honor to have this opportunity, and I can’t wait to come back with a medal.”
Down Under Sports, created in 1988 as a football tournament, has grown over the years and now includes golf, cross country, track and field, basketball, volleyball and soccer championships.
The organization selected DeJean based on his personal record of 18 minutes, 5.98 seconds in the 5K. But DeJean, not knowing about Down Under Sports, looked through the information packet he had received and was quickly inspired to participate in the event.
DeJean saw that former professional athletes such as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jesse Williams, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer and NCAA All-American and Iowa State University cross country standout Crystal Nelson also participated in Down Under Sports.
His parents, Patricia and Jean, were very supportive with him traveling to Australia.
“I'm just looking forward to going to another country and having a good experience,” DeJean said. “It’ll be great making new friends and just to compete with other great athletes.”
DeJean has been a cross country and indoor track and field runner since he was a sixth-grader at Assumption Regional in Galloway. At Holy Spirit, DeJean runs cross country in the fall and indoor track and field in the winter. He also plays golf in the spring for the Spartans.
“My parents and friends have always been there for me,” DeJean said. “Basically, all the support around me keeps me going. I just want to be a great example to other guys, too."
In 2018, the top male finisher from Team United States in the boys division was Justin Angel from St. Michael’s High School in New Mexico with an overall fifth-place finish in 18:25.
Last season, Team USA placed four runners among the top 10 and nine in the top 20 in the division. Team USA placed nine in the top 20 in the girls division.
"It is an opportunity to show people who I am and what I have to offer," DeJean said. "I just have to be prepared, just prepare as normally, and put God first.
"I think I’ll do well, but there will be a lot of great athletes there.”
DeJean, who describes himself as a determined and hard-working athlete, also said he strives to be a respectful, religious and caring person.
"Alex is a caring, conscientious young man, both on and off the track," Holy Spirit cross country coach David Pfeifer said. "He always leads by example. He is a very hard worker. He is a great mentor to the younger runners on the team and to his sister, Vanessa, who is a freshman (who runs cross country and indoor and outdoor track)."
DeJean, along with every athlete attending the Down Under Sports tournament this summer, must raise money to pay for the trip.
DeJean wrote a sponsorship letter with a few options to donate that will make it easier for him and many other athletes to have an even more pleasurable experience.
Along with a donation link through Down Under Sports, DeJean also created a GoFundMe campaign through which family, friends, his fellow parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Atlantic City and others can donate.
“Again, it’s an honor,” DeJean said. “I’m excited for the opportunity. "Thank you (to everyone), and God bless.”
