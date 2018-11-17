Kevin Antczak imagined himself feeling good and running fast at the cross country Meet of Champions.
On Saturday, the Mainland Regional High School junior made those thoughts reality.
Antczak finished eighth at the MOC, finishing the 3.1-mile course at Holmdel Park (Monmouth County) in 16 minutes, 1 second. Devin Hart of Pt. Pleasant Borough won in 15:36.
“I imagined myself doing well,” Antczak said. “Any time I would think about the race, any time it would pop into my head, I would think about having a great race.”
His time is the eighth-fastest run by a Press-area boy at the historic Holmdel course.
The MOC is the culmination of the New Jersey high school cross country season. The boys race featured 183 runners, while 170 runners competed in the girls race.
Antczak, the South Jersey Group III champion, finished 12th at the state group championship, also held at Holmdel last weekend.
“I had a bad race last week,” he said. “Going into this week I was really battling against myself.”
That’s why Antczak concentrated so much on mentally preparing for the MOC. He ran 37 seconds faster at the MOC than he did at the state group championships.
“I couldn’t think negative,” he said. “I had to think positive. I just wanted to run by feel. I’m really proud.”
In the girls race, Olivia Shafer of Egg Harbor Township finished 29th in 19:35, while Alexa Palmieri of Ocean City ran 19:47 to finish 43rd. Abby Loveys of Randolph won the girls race in 17:54.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.