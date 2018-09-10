The Ocean City High School boys cross country team has established itself as one of the area's top teams in recent years, and the Red Raiders hope to keep their competitive streak in 2018.
Last season, Ocean City finished with a 9-0 dual-meet record.
While the Red Raiders fell to Mainland Regional in both the Cape-Atlantic League Championships and the South Jersey Group III meet, Ocean City coach Matt Purdue said the competition was a healthy way to grow as a team.
"We have great rivalries and friendships with some of the other teams around here. We're fortunate that there's a lot of great teams in the CAL, and we all push each other, and I think that the competition makes everybody better," Purdue said.
Co-team captain Frank Fabi said Ocean City's strength is how close-knit the team is.
"We want to make ourselves better to compete against (other strong teams)," Fabi said. "We work together to make ourselves better."
Ocean City must replace three key runners from last season, including first team Press All-Star Jesse Schmeizer, second-teamer Korey Greene and PJ Short.
"They're big shoes to fill because Jessie and Corey and PJ were consistent scorers for us, so they were certainly a big part of the team's success in the last couple of years," Purdue said.
Pudure, who has led the Red Raiders for the past 10 years, said younger runners likely will be ready to step up this season.
"We have a nice, solid group back from last year. We were a real young team last year, and we're still young. We just have one senior, but we have a good group of sophomores and juniors and some new freshmen," Purdue said.
Returning this year as the core group of runners: senior Gavyn Fox and juniors Anthony Conte, Luke Kramer, Tyler Greene and Fabi.
"I think it's going to be hopefully a unified team," Purdue said.
Fox, who is the team's lone senior and in his second year running cross country for Ocean City, expressed optimism about the new season.
"I think we're going to keep our good record going," Fox said.
Conte, a team captain who also started running cross country last season, agreed the team is young but said that is not a disadvantage.
"I expect a young team that is going to grow stronger as the season goes on and keep getting better and more experienced," Conte said.
