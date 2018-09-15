Alexa Palmieri continued her standout cross country season and helped Ocean City High School win a team championship Saturday morning.
Palmieri finished third in “the stud” race at the South Jersey Shootout at Gloucester County DREAM Park in Logan Township. Palmieri’s effort helped propel the Red Raiders to the team title. They outscored second-place Mainland Regional 30-40.
The Shootout featured many of South Jersey’s top boys and girls teams in a unique format. Participants competed against runners of similar ability. There was one race for the Nos. 4, 5, 6 and 7 runners on a team and then the “studs” race for the 1, 2 and 3 runners.
Palmieri finished the 3.1-mile course in 19 minutes, 34.09 seconds. Isabella Turner of Shawnee won in 17:52.89. Angela Bannan of Holy Spirit finished fourth in 19:46.74.
Alyssa Turner of Mainland Regional ran 19:59.86 to finish fifth.
Rebecca Millar of Ocean City won the girls, 4, 5, 6, 7 race in 21:09.49. Savannah Hodgens of Mainland Regional was second in 21:37.94.
In the boys stud race, Jensen Nunez of Pleasantville finished seventh in 16:46.77. Richard Castaneda of Camden Catholic won in 16:21.41.
