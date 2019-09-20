Calen Cuesta scored the only goal for Millville High School's boys soccer win over Mainland Regional High School Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League inter-divisional game.
Nate Goranson recorded the shutout with five saves. Mainland, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, dropped to 4-2.
Wildwood 0,
Camden Co. Tech 0
Wildwood (0-5-1) played to a scoreless tie against Camden County Tech (2-1-1).
Seamus Fynes made 12 saves for Wildwood. Vincent Salazar had seven for Camden.
Pleasantville 10,
Cape May Tech 0
Melvin Casco led Pleasantville with four goals and two assists. Daniel Licona had three goals and two assists.
Alejandro Barahona added two goals.
Ricardo Exantus had a goal and two assists. Mathew Monroy had two assists. Randy Monroy made 10 saves.
Lucas Gehring had 13 saves for Cape May Tech.
Cumberland Reg. 6,
Salem 0
Cumberland Regional (4-2) was led by Jacob Bodine with three goals.
Justin Bennett had two goals and two assists. Jesse Cano scored one goal. Miguel Flores had two assists. Chad Mathias made three saves.
Logan Foote had 11 saves for Salem (2-4).
Lancaster Co. Christian 2,
Atlantic Christian 1
Ben Noble scored for Atlantic Christian on an assist from Luke Phillips.
Mark Rosie made seven saves.
Oakcrest 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Gabe Paz led Oakcrest with two goals. Nick Cacopardo and Zack Dittus had one each.
Mason Stokes had two assists. Scott Creighton made five saves.
Mark Ryan had 12 saves for Lower Cape May Regional.
Middle Twp. 2,
Delsea 0
David Gardner scored once for Middle Township (5-3). Brendon Bartha had two assists. Braidne Scarpa made two saves.
Branden Langley had four saves for Delsea (5-4).
From Thursday
Woodstown 7,
Wildwood 0
Nate Hitchner scored twice for Woodstown (4-2-1).
James Paranzino, Kevin Mondragon, Gage Foote, Weston Guy and Trevor Lodge had one goal each. Zac Moore made three saves.
Wildwood (0-5) goalies Alessandro Sanzone and Seamus Fynes made six and four saves, respectively.
