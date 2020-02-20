The Southern Regional High School girls basketball team beat Lacey 59-54 in a home Shore Conference interdivision game Thursday.
Southern improved to 11-11.
For the Rams, Kaela Curtin scored 22. Summer Davis scored 14, and Sam Del Rio scored 10. Sarah Lally added eight. Kylie Conner (4) and Alex Mattner (2) also scored.
Cayli Biele scored 14 for Lacey (10-12). Riley Mahan and Sarah Zimmerman scored 10 apiece. Madison MacGillivray and McKayla Mooney each added six. Riley Giordano (6) also scored.
Lacey: 15 18 6 15−54
Southern: 9 11 21 19−59
Atlantic City 60,
ACIT 50
Naysha Suarez-Rivera led Atlantic City (16-7) with 17 points. Ciani Redd-Howard added 15. Cornysha Davis and Sanai Garrison Macon contributed eight each. Quanirah Cherry-Montague (6), Madison Brestle (5) and Alex Fader (1) also scored.
Grace Speer scored 17 points for the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (14-8). Cea’anai Jackson finished with 10. Julianna Montero and Jakyra Williams had nine each. Sa’Daiyah Taylor (3) and Nyasia Grant (2) rounded out the points.
Atlantic City: 13 13 21 13−60
ACIT: 13 9 17 11−50
no. 6 Wildwood Catholic 81,
Pleasantville 21
Gabby Turco scored 16 points for Wildwood Catholic (21-3). Marianna Papazoglou added 13 and Adrianna Gray-Rivera had 11. Kimmy Casiello (9), Alyia Gray-Rivera (6), Lauren McCallion (4), Sami Andress (4), Trina Frey (4), Roan Jacquelin (3), Carly Murphy (2), Julia Belansen (2), Zariah Walker (2) and Xiomara Walker (1) also scored. The Crusaders are the No. 6 team in The Press Elite 11.
Nayeli Lagures led Pleasantville with five points. Kahliyah Haraslin and Mitch Methutin added four each. Nadja Cherry, Keanni Dupont, Thalia Rodriguez and Ahlajziah Gainer finished with two each.
Pleasantville: 2 9 10 0−21
WC: 29 20 20 12−81
Triton Regional 46,
Buena Regional 37
Krissy Masentoff led Buena Regional (12-11) with 14 points. Hailey Carano contributed 13. Jessica Perella and Karley Jacobs had four each and Mya Williams finished with two.
Triton improved to 1-21.
Triton: 11 8 12 15−46
Wildwood 73,
Schalick 48
Imene Fathi led Wildwood with 24 points, five assists and three rebounds. Jenna Hans had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. Winter Favre finished with 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Other scorers were Leah Benichou (11), Maya Benichou (6) and Ava Troiano (1). The Warriors improved to 20-5.
Tia Furbursh scored 21 for Schalick (7-16). Abigail Chomo added 16. Angeline Chomo scored six. Damia White (4) and Megan Smith (1) also scored.
Schalick: 13 12 12 11−48
Wildwood: 13 18 27 15−73
Barnegat 69,
Asbury Park 44
Ashley Pringle led Barnegat with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals. Kya Joseph finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Cara McCoy added 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Other scorers were Erin Breyta (8), Isabel Guiro (8), Sofia Gialanella (5) and Mikayla Dobbin (2). The Bengals improved to 8-15.
Tyasia Cooper scored 24 for Asbury Park (10-13). Loudiana Cajilus scored six. Catiana Charles and Parker Shyasla added four apiece. Ava Nilson (2) also scored.
Barnegat: 14 22 19 14−69
Asbury: 8 15 11 10−44
Hammonton 50,
Cape May Tech 15
Jada Thompson scored 20 points for Hammonton (13-8). Emma Peretti added 18 and Khristina Washington eight. Ava Divello and Remy Smith finished with three and one, respectively.
Emilly Pasceri scored six points for Cape May Tech (7-16). Olivia Albrecht contributed four and Kennedy Campbell three. Alex Garcia had two.
Hammonton: 9 20 12 9−50
CMT: 1 6 4 4−15
Tri-State Christian Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Atlantic Christian 76,
Pilgrim academy 30
Sydney Pearson had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Atlantic Christian (21-7). Cristen Winkel added 17 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and two rebounds. Shelby Einwechter finished with 17 points, three rebounds, four blocks and seven steals. Liv Chapman had seven points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Eden Wilson (5), Emily Kelley (3) and Tiana Phillips (3) also scored.
Atlantic Christian will host the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Elaina Smith scored 10 for Pilgrim Academy. Mackenzie Smith added seven. Cheyne Steinman finished with four. Jordan Tavarez (3), Faith Schmidt (2), Sophia Parise (2) and Dayna Steinman (2) also scored.
Pilgrim: 5 8 8 9−30
A. Christian: 29 14 22 11−76
From Wednesday
Millville 43,
Egg Harbor Twp. 33
Sha’naja Williams scored 16 for Millville. Fatimah Owens scored 10. Nai’aijah Ball added seven. Other scorers were San’aa Doss (4), Ailyn Perez (3) and Rianna Talley (3).
Sierra Hegh scored nine for EHT. Amelia Zinckgraf added six. Madison Israel and Kierstyn Zinckgraf scored five apiece. Jayla Perdomo (4), Lauren Baxter (2) and Katrina Suarez (2) also scored.
EHT: 9 7 13 4−33
Millville: 7 10 13 13−43
Boys basketball
Wildwood 76,
Schalick 46
Diante Miles scored 28 for Wildwood. Karl Brown added 18. Max McGrath finished with nine, Seamus Fynes finished with three. Miguel Claudio (8) and Omarian McNeal (8) also scored.
Quasin Jackson had 19 points, six rebounds and four steals for Schalick. Pedro Cruz added 11 points, two rebounds an d three steals. Cesar Carrasco finished with five points, four rebounds and eight steals. Other scorers were Jayson Miletta (7), Dylan Hall (3) and Aidan Coombs (1).
Wildwood: 19 11 24 22−76
Schalick: 8 18 12 8−46
Tri-State Christian Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Atlantic Christian 50,
Gloucester County Christian 32
Ben Noble led Atlantic Christian with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals. Landon Shivers added 12 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and four steals. Dan Roland finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Other scorers were Malachi Green (5), Aaron Glancey (4) and Mark Rosie (4).
Lucas DeLoach scored 12 for Gloucester County Christian. Cole Hughes scored eight. Xavier Bryant and Kyle Hughes added five apiece. Zach Griffin (2) also scored.
G. Christian: 12 7 10 3−32
A. Christian: 10 12 16 12−50
From Wednesday
Egg Harbor Twp. 58,
Millville 55
DJ Germann scored 24 for EHT. Carlos Lopez added 16, and JJ Germann added eight. Other scorers were Aaron Larramore (4), Isaiah Glenn (3), Isiah Walsh (3) and Ethan Dodd (2).
Colby Etter scored 23 for Millville. Randy Butler scored 11. Romaine Rhett and Jabre Kearney added nine and eight, respectively. Calem Bowman (2) also scored.
Millville: 22 13 8 12−55
EHT: 7 13 12 28−58
