Violet Dales led the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 win over St. Joseph on Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional match.
Lower Cape May (4-8) beat St. Joseph (0-5) 25-11, 25-17.
Dales led the Caper Tigers with six service points, five aces, five kills and five assists.
Joelle DuFault had five kills, five service points, three aces and an assist. Carley McDonald had five assists, three service points, three aces and a kill.
ACIT 2,
Pleasantville 1
Rosa Gil-Hernandez led Pleasantville (10-3) with nine assists, six digs and two aces.
Yancely Hernandez had 10 kills and five digs. Shania Watkins had eight kills, three blocks, two digs and an ace.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Brick Memorial 1
Pinelands Regional (12-4) beat Brick Memorial (14-4) 25-21, 20-25, 25-20.
Emma Capriglione led Pinelands with 13 kills, 13 digs, five service points, four blocks and two aces.
Allison Grotts had 23 assists, seven digs and a service point. Brittney Houseworth had 10 digs, 10 service points, three aces and two kills.
Jackson Liberty 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Jackson Liberty (11-3) beat Lacey Township (5-8) 25-14, 25-21.
Sam Hills led Jackson Liberty with 10 service points, six digs, three aces, three kills, two blocks and an assist.
Kim Stallworth had nine assists, seven service points, six digs, three aces and a block. Victoria Matthews had eight digs, a service point and an ace.
OLMA 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
Our Lady of Mercy Academy (4-8) defeated Egg Harbor Township (2-8) 13-25, 26-24, 25-23.
Ava Keyser led the Villagers with 10 assists, two kills and two service points. Olivia Stefano had seven service points, five kills, three aces and two digs.
Alice Cawley had five service points, three assists, three kills and an ace.
From Wednesday
Donovan Catholic 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Donovan Catholic (16-1) beat Pinelands Reg. (11-4) 25-12, 25-19.
Karin Ojeda led Donovan with 13 assists, two aces and a dig. Alexis Tamburello had nine digs and four aces. Karolina Jaruseviciute had five kills and two blocks.
Allison Grotts led Pinelands Regional with five assists, two kills, two digs, a block, a service point and an ace.
Bailey Lawrence had five assists, five service points and a dig. Brittney Houseworth had three service points, two kills, two digs and two aces.
Hammonton 2,
Timber Creek 1
Hammonton (3-9) beat Timber Creek (0-5) 25-12, 22-25, 25-15.
Tiffany Paretti led Hammonton with 12 service points, 10 assists and four aces.
Arwyn Russell had 10 service points, five digs and two aces. Cayla Kalani had six digs, six service points, four kills and an ace.
Absegami 2,
Cinnaminson 1
Absegami (12-1) beat Cinnaminson 25-20, 24-26, 25-19.
Kaylin Flukey led Absegami with seven kills, six digs and three aces. Kailyn Fortis had 23 assists. Jackie Fortis had nine kills and three aces.
