Dan Fimiani is prepared to take the reigns of the Millville High School baseball program from Roy Hallenbeck.
Hallenbeck coached the previous 21 years, compiling a 330-194-1 record before stepping down in September. He led the Thunderbolts to five Cape-Atlantic League division or conference championships and its first South Jersey Group IV title in 2011.
Hallenbeck also coached three-time American League MVP and 2009 graduate Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Buddy Kennedy, a 2017 graduate.
Fimiani, whose hiring as the new head coach was announced this week, grew up in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, and graduated from Schalick High School in 2007 after playing both baseball and football all four years. He went on to play baseball at Rutgers-Camden and graduated with a psychology degree. He earned a master's degree in school counseling from Rowan University.
Fimiani has coached for several years, but this will be his first head-coaching job.
"I'm really excited," Fimiani said Thursday. "It's something that I've been looking forward to for a very long time."
Fimiani was an assistant coach at Schalick for a couple of seasons after college before becoming an assistant football and baseball coach at Millville from 2015-17. The logistics became untenable, so he left to assist at Delsea Regional for three seasons before the Millville job opened up.
"We were familiar with Dan, so it was sort of an easy go," Millville athletic director Dave LaGamba said. "Dan's a quality guy. He knows his stuff."
Fimiani said, "When the opportunity came back around, it was really something I was looking forward to. I really can't express how excited I am. I spoke to a lot of people that have been in the program, I spoke with Roy, and I've got a really good feeling for the program."
The players at Millville are a big reason for that.
"The style of kids is one you really want to coach," Fimiani said. "They're hard workers. ... The kids are eager, I'm eager. I think it's going to be a really good fit.
"(I'm) not walking into a program that's broken (and) that needs a rebuild. I'm walking into a program that's very successful. It's important for me that the kids know they're not getting someone who wants to change what they're doing."
One tradition that will live on is the assigning of Mike Trout's No. 1 jersey to the team captain.
"The guys that have been around reached out to the Trout family, and they want to continue that," Fimiani said. "I very much appreciate that. I think more importantly the kids are going to appreciate that."
Last season, Millville finished 14-7 (9-3 CAL American).
"The goal is to prepare kids to be successful, to understand how to work through failures," Fimiani said. "You're not just preparing them for the sport they're in, you're helping them to prepare for life."
That said, he's looking forward to a lot of good things.
"The kids are going to get a guy who's going to bring some energy and help them reach whatever goal they set," Fimiani said.
Holy Spirit vs. Millville baseball game
Holy Spirit 5, Egg Harbor Township 2
