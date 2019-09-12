Samantha Dangler and Isabelle Felix had big games in ACIT’s girls volleyball victory over Hammonton in a nonconference match.
ACIT rose to 4-0 with their win over Hammonton (0-4). The Red Hawks won 25-10, 25-14.
Dangler had 21 assists, two aces, two digs and two kills. Felix had 11 kills, five digs and two aces. Chloe Woverton put up seven kills, two digs, two aces and an assist.
Sophia LaPorta added four digs and two aces. Emily Hanselmann had three digs and two aces. Brooke Armitage had three kills and two digs. Alexandra Helduser made two kills and a dig.
For Hammonton, Cayla Kalani made nine digs, three service points, two kills and a two aces.
Tiffany Paretti had five assists, seven service points, three digs and an ace. Julia Sulzner contributed four service points, three digs and a kill.
Sloane Genovese put up six service points, and a dig. Arwyn Russel had three digs and two service points.
Gianna Caporale had a kill. Ashley Lower had two kills, one dig, one service point and an ace.
Mackenzie Haldeman had a kill and a block. Emya Mays had four digs and a kill.
From Wednesday
Pinelands 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Pinelands (5-0) won 25-19, 25-13. The Wildcats were led by Emma Capriglione with eight digs, six kills, three service points, an ace and a block.
Sharon Benson had nine service points, five kills, two digs, two aces, and a block. Emilia Savich contributed ten assists and three digs. Brittney Houseworth had ten digs.
Olivia Anderson made five kills, three service points, two digs and an ace. Allison Grotts had eight assists, four digs, a kill and a block. Morgan Muller had seven service points, a kill, a block, and a dig.
Adrianna Dancisin had five digs, a kill and a service point. Carly Brunke had four aces, four service points and a dig.
Lacey Township falls to 2-2.
Pennsauken 2,
Lower Cape May 0
Pennsauken (2-3) beat Lower Cape May 25-19, 25-19.
Ramsha Chowhardy had three aces, six assists, two digs, a block and a kill.
Lower (1-3) led by Emma Muldoon with seven service points, a kill a dig, and an assist and Carley McDonald with seven service points, a kill and three assists.
Lower Cape May 2,
STEM Civics 0
Lower Cape May (2-3) won 25-4, 25-12.
Kelsey Endicott had five aces and 10 service points. Carrie Laffey had seven service points and four aces.
Mariah Klinger had five aces, six service points and a kill. Jenna Ziemba had four service points and an ace.
Eleanor Beane-Fox made two aces and two service points.
Pleasantville 2,
LEAP Academy 0
Pleasantville (4-0) beat Leap Academy 25-9, 25-17.
Rosa Gil-Hernandez led with 12 assists and three digs. Yancely Hernandez had eight kills, three digs and an ace. Ailin Mata-Polanco contributed six aces.
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Salem County Tech 1
Our Lady of Mercy Academy beat Salem County Tech 25-15, 24-26, and 25-18.
Field hockey
Buena Reg. 1,
Winslow Twp.
Buena Regional (1-2) beat Winslow Township (0-2) 1-0 Thursday.
The sole goal came from Aaliyah Baez on an assist from Tatiana Shukovsky.
Giovana Staropoli and Kendal Bryant had two and one save, respectively.
Southern Reg. 5,
Brick Twp. 0
Maitland Demand had two goals and an assist for Southern (4-0). Erika Barbera had a goal and an assist. Shannon Conroy and Emily Raylman scored one apiece. Ella DiPietro added an assist.
Brick fell to 2-2.
From Wednesday
Atlantic City 6,
Bridgeton 0
Megan Dougherty led Atlantic City (1-2) with two goals and an assist.
Fellow Vikings Sela Mesham, Avery Hallman, Hailey Bloom, and Katie Master all had goals. Master also had two assists and Grace Discher had one.
Goalie Najay’e Albright recorded two saves.
Bridgeton (0-3) goalie Kiara Fuega had 15 saves.
Girls tennis
Barnegat 4,
Brick Twp. 0
At Brick Twp.
Singles— Madison Linton d. Irene Wojcik 6-1, 6-0; Alianna Aguiar d. Monserrat Corrado 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles— Haley Jencik-Kiara Montanez d. Gabriella Argento-Kate McBride 6-1, 6-1; Caitlin Anderson-Paige Menegus d. Nanci Aguirre-Gianeses Bravo 6-2, 6-1.
Records— Barnegat 4-2, Brick 0-5.
Ocean City 3,
Absegami 2
At Ocean City
Singles— Sarbjeet Devi A d. Jordan Moyer; Olivia Hughes A d. Brynn Bowman; Kate Carter O d. Kaelin Kwok.
Doubles— Cynthia Brown-Charis Holmes O d. Cassandra DeStefano-Simone Graziano; Brooke Powell-Emily Tumelty O d. Aleeza Moschella-Lilynn Custodio.
Records— O 1-2, A 2-2.
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Jackson Liberty 0
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles— Saige Pharo d. Veronica Guirguess 6-2, 6-0; Britney Azzara d. Laura Lozano 6-1, 6-1; Angie Papa d. Sally Russo 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles— Carli King-Holly Meyer d. Luz Victorian-Ella Centofani 6-0, 6-0; Emily Kaszuba-Courtney Burns d. Emily Feiteira-Hannah Reitmeyer 6-3, 6-3.
Records— P 2-3, J 0-4.
Millville 5,
Middle Twp. 0
At Middle Twp.
Singles— Anna Azari d. Samantha Braun 6-1, 6-0; Phoebe Baldasarre d. Abigail Smith 6-2, 6-2; Karleigh McCafferty d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Adonai Martinez-Aurora Ryan d. Ava Elisano-Riley Rekuc 6-1, 6-0; Rebecca Butcher-Emily Bishop d. Samantha Payne-Jenna DiPasquale 6-0, 6-1.
Records— Millville 7-1, Middle 2-4.
Woodstown 5,
Hammonton 0
At Woodstown
Singles— Hannah Carter d. Sophia Donio 6-0, 6-0; Giovanna Belisario d. Lauren Picariello 6-0, 6-0; Andrea Sorbello d. Krista Tzaferos 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Madeline Melle-Riley Long d. Emily Walters-Grace DeRosa 6-0, 6-0; Adrianna Aquilino-Taylor Pierson d. H 6-2, 6-0.
Records— W 4-3, H 0-5.
Egg Harbor Township 3,
Millville 2
At Millville
Singles—Samantha Phung E d. Anna Azari 6-3, 6-1. Ema Cadacio E d. Phoebe Baldasarre 7-6, (7-4), 7-6, (8-6). Karleigh McCafferty M d. Jamie Theophall 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles—Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan M d. Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall 6-1, 6-3. Emma Lynch and Cecilia Munoz E d. Emily Bishop and Rebecca Butcher 6-3, 6-2.
Records—
Egg Harbor Township 4-0
Millville 6-1
From Wednesday
Oakcrest 3,
Our Lady of Mercy 2
Singles—Grace Hamburg OLMA d. Sydney Groen 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Anshruta Chidananda O d. Lia D’Orio 6-3, 6-0; Alexa Petrosh O d. Maris Horner 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles— Cece Capone-Alexi Phommathep O d. Julie Andaloro-Jessica Haddad 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli OLMA d. Hannah Derringer-Kylee Astleford 7-6, 6-2.
Records— Oakcrest 3-3; OLMA 2-2.
