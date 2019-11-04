Stockton University athletes Daniel Do and Maria Antoni received all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Monday.
Do was named to the NJAC first-team in the men’s cross country for the second time in his career. Antoni was named to the women’s cross country second-team.
The NJAC all-conference teams were based on the individual finishes at the NJAC Championships, which Stockton hosted on Saturday.
Do finished in fourth place in the 8K race in 24 minutes, 59.1 seconds.
The Absegami High School graduate’s time was the best by a Stockton male runner at the NJAC Championship since 2013.
Do, a junior, was the top Osprey finisher at the NJAC meet for the third straight year. This season, the junior twice has been chosen NJAC Runner of the Week.
Antoni had an eighth-place finish in the 6K race in a season-best 23:42.7. The senior won the TCNJ Invitational on Sept. 13, earning the women’s cross country NJAC Runner of the Week.
Antoni, who transferred from Shippensburg University this year, competed in her first season at Stockton.
Gromitsaris earns NJAC weekly award: Dino Gromitsaris earned the men’s soccer NJAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. It was the second time this season the junior received the award.
Gromitsaris posted a 0.42 goals-against average through two games last week— a 1-0 overtime loss to Rutgers-Camden on Wednesday and a 0-0 (5-4 in penalty kicks) win over the Scarlet Raptors in the first-round of the NJAC Tournament on Saturday.
Gromitsaris made six saves in each game.
The sixth-seeded Ospreys (10-5-4) will play second-seeded Montclair State University in the semifinals 7 p.m. Wednesday.
For the season, Gromitsaris leads the conference with an 0.75 goals-against average. He is tied for the conference lead with six shutouts. Gromitsaris has made 45 saves and has posted a .776 save percentage in 20 games.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.