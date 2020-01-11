Daniel Skillings scored 20 points to lead the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team to a 93-25 victory over Camden Tech in a nonconference game Saturday.
Marcus Pierce scored 15 for the Wildcats (6-1). Ja’son Prevard had 14. Devon Theophile added 10. Alanas Urbonas and Majid Abdur-Rahim each scored eight, Jordan Stafford seven and Jada Byers five
The Wildcats’ Santino Guarnere, Anthony Miravich, Arnaldo Rodriguez each scored two.
Hakim Trader scored 11 points for Camden Tech (3-4).
The line score was unavailable.
Cape May Tech 63,
Pennsville 37
Dylan Delvecchio led the host Hawks with 24 points and nine rebounds.
James Longstreet and Devon Roach added 19 and 16 points, respectively. Cape May Tech went up 20-11 in the first quarter. Also scoring for the Hawks (3-5): Orlando Torrez (2), Luke Czarnecki (2).
For Pennsville (2-4), Zach Manorowitz led with 15 points, and David Muntz and Blayne Swaffar had nine apiece.
Pennsville: 11 7 5 14−37
CMT: 20 12 17 14−63
From Friday
Millville 61
Cumberland 19
Randy Butler had 17 points for the Thunderbolts (3-5).
Romaine Rhett scored eight for Millville. Jabre Kearney and Zameir Bryant each had six. Colby Etter scored five, Jaden Merrill four. Calem Bowman and Randy Butler each added three.
Raquan Ford, Zyahir Pickett, Nick Buonadonna, Jay’vion Ball and Jabbar Barriento each scored two.
For the Colts (0-8), Myles Timmons led with eight points. Ronald Smith scored five, Antonio Gil three. Victor Jacinto, Michael Willis and Davion Morris each scored one.
Cumberland:8 3 5 3− 19
Millville:12 15 17 17− 61
Middle Twp. 50
Oakcrest 45
Miles Sapp scored a team-leading 17 points for the Panthers (3-6). Charlie McNeal III scored 12, Matt Marino 11, Jeremiah Camacho six and Kiyel Flanders four.
Middle outscored Oakcrest 7-2 in overtime.
For the Falcons (1-6), Nissim Respes led with 12 points. Jahlil Kearney scored nine, AJ Reeves seven, Tayvion Gray seven, Mike O’Brien five and Byron Griffin five.
Middle:16 6 13 8 7− 50
Oakcrest:17 9 12 5 2− 45
St. Joseph (Montvale) 89,
Pleasantville 67
St. Joseph improved to 9-0 at the fifth annual Mel Henderson Memorial Showcase at Hackensack High School in Bergen County.
Pleasantville fell to 4-4.
No other information was available.
