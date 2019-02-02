ATLANTIC CITY – The Ocean City High School girls basketball team dominated the second half enroute to a 52-37 win over Camden Catholic in a Battle by the Bay game Saturday afternoon.
Ocean City outscored Camden Catholic 31-12 in the second half.
Danielle Donoghue led the Red Raiders with 13 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Emma Finnegan scored 11 for Ocean City.
Annaliah Maldonado scored 13 and had 11 rebounds for Camden Catholic (9-9).
Ocean City (13-4) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Camden Catholic 13 12 6 6 – 37
Ocean City 9 12 12 19 – 52
CC – Rybacki 4, Maldonado 13, Paolini 6, Bednarek 4, Santana 7, Forman 3
OC – Donoghue 13, Rolls 7, Holt 8. Hoffman 5, Finnegan 11, Lappin 2, Mirsky 2, Fenton 4
