Stockton University women’s soccer players Dasey DiElmo and Salena LeDonne each received All-Region recognition from the United Soccer Coaches on Monday.
DiElmo was selected to the All-South Atlantic second-team, while LeDonne was named to the All-South Atlantic third-team.
DiElmo was an all-region selection for the second straight season, receiving first-team honors in 2018. The Pinelands Regional High School graduate anchored a Stockton defense that recorded 12 shutouts and posted a 0.55 goals-against average.
The junior led Stockton (14-4-3, 6-1-2 New Jersey Athletic Conference) to the NJAC Tournament semifinals, losing to Montclair State University. With DiElmo’s contributions, Stockton only allowed 12 goals this season.
DiElmo earned NJAC Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the NJAC first-team.
LeDonne had a team-leading eight assists and 24 points. She tied for second on the team with eight goals, including two game-winning goals. LeDonne was 2 for 2 on penalty-kick attempts.
LeDonne tied for second in the NJAC in assists, finished third in shots (66), fifth in points and eighth in goals. The junior was named to the NJAC first-team, and earned all-region recognition for the first time in her career.
Campbell receives NJAC weekly award: DJ Campbell was named the NJAC men’s basketball Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.
The Vineland High School graduate scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Ospreys to a 79-77 victory over The College of New Jersey on Tuesday. Campbell came off the bench and sank two 3-pointers. The freshman guard went 2 for 3 at the free-throw line.
This season, Campbell leads Stockton in 3-point shots (11) and free-throw percentage (.846). He is second on the team with 13.6 points per game.
Campbell has scored in double figures in three of the Ospreys’ first five games.
The Ospreys (3-2) play at Rutgers-Camden at 8 p.m. Wednesday. They’ll host Ramapo at 1 p.m. Saturday and then have a long holiday break.
Stockton will return to action Dec. 29 in the Roanoke Cregger Invitational in Salem, Virginia. The Ospreys will face Maryville in the first round.
