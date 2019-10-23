The Millville High School boys soccer team beat Egg Harbor Township 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match Wednesday.
The Thunderbolts improved to 11-5. EHT, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, fell to 15-5.
Griffon Dash scored for Millville off of an assist from Treshan Stevenson.
Nate Goranson made three saves for the shutout.
Tyler Weller had two saves for Egg Harbor Township.
Hammonton 2,
Vineland 1
Dylan Donnelly and Thomas Dawson scored for Hammonton (7-8-2).
Carter Bailey and Francisco Jimenez had the assists. Jake Fisher and William Riley made three and two saves, respectively.
Lance Satero scored for Vineland (7-10-1). Jeremiah Jimenez had five saves.
ACIT 8,
Willingboro 0
Chris Benedek scored twice for ACIT (11-8). Bryant Navarrete, Josuan Medina, Manuel Rubio, James Lockerbie, Jeffrey Sanchez-Gonzalez and Sincere Ospina each scored.
Ja’Viahn Turner made nine saves for Willingboro (2-14).
Wildwood 7,
St. Joseph 2
Justin Lopez lead Wildwood (2-14-1) with two goals.
Elder Gonzales, Josh Vallese, Jaxon Tomlin, Mateo Perez and Corlen Vallese scored once each. Tomlin had three assists, Corlen Vallese had one.
Seamus Fynes made six saves, Alessandro Sanzone made five.
Oscar Ouyang and Ty Powell scored for St. Joseph (0-15). Allen Guerrero had 14 saves.
From Tuesday
Cumberland Reg. 1,
Bridgeton 0
Justin Bennet scored the winning goal for Cumberland Regional (10-7-1) off an assist from Jason Angel.
Chad Mathias made nine saves.
Felipe Ruiz had five saves for Bridgeton (6-12).
