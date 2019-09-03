MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — David Gardner has a mission this season.

The senior is determined to reach at least 50 career goals before the fall is over.

He took one step closer to that milestone Tuesday.

Gardner scored three goals to lead the Middle Township High School boys soccer team to a 6-1 victory over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivisional game.

The 17-year-old’s hat trick brought him to 35 career goals.

“It feels good,” said Gardner, 17, of Middle Township. “It was a good way to start the season. I liked the three goals, and now I’ve just got 15 left (until 50).”

The game started with good defense from each team.

But more than midway through the first half, the Panthers were able to figure out the Greyhounds’ defenders.

Gardner scored his first goal in the 23rd minute after forward Max Gilbert passed the ball perfectly, leaving him one-on-one with the goaltender.

Gardner scored his second goal just four minutes later off an assist from Brendon Bartha. In the 32nd minute, Teo Dimitrov scored with an Anthony Avila assist to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead at halftime.

“We looked good in preseason,” Gardner said. “It’s good to get a win right off the bat. I hope the best for our team, and I hope we keep winning.”

Last season, both the Panthers and the Greyhounds qualified for the South Jersey Group II tournament.

Pleasantville, which reached the sectional quarterfinals, is the defending CAL United champion. Middle competes in a tough National Division, which features defending champion Ocean City and Mainland Regional.

Despite being in different divisions, the teams will meet again Sept. 27 at Pleasantville. The Greyhounds and the Panthers did not play each other last season.

“It’s always nice to start the season off with a win,” Middle coach Matt Gilbert said. “They are definitely a good program. They gave us a big fight and came out in the second half being down and made it really competitive for us.”

The programs could soon develop a healthy rivalry.

“We want to play some better teams,” Matt Gilbert said. “We feel like we can help them in their division as well. It’s kind of mutual. I’ve got much respect for this program and their coach (Mark Eykyn).”

Pleasantville did not have any shots on net in the first half, thanks to a strong Middle defense anchored by senior Owen Carlson.

But the Greyhounds were a different team in the last 40 minutes.

Pleasantville created three opportunities in seven minutes, an offensive attack that resulted in an unassisted goal from Ricardo Exantus in the 47th minute.

Randy Monroy made seven saves for the Greyhounds.

“We were getting some better runs (in the second half), and centering it,” Eykyn said. “But Middle Township is an unbelievable team. Hopefully, they take this as a learning experience and move forward the rest of the season.”

Melvin Casco, a senior midfielder who was a first-team Press All-Star last season, is the only returning starter. Most of the players either didn’t get much varsity playing time last year or are newcomers from the junior varsity squad.

“We are young,” Eykyn said. “The hardest part is to get these guys to play as a team. We are almost rebuilding, but I’m hoping we can still have some success.”

The Panthers’ Gavin Quinn, Gardner and Steven Berrodin each scored over a three-minute span to cap the scoring. Braiden Scarpa made three saves.

“It was a group effort,” said Carlson, 17, of Middle Township. “We hope to keep the momentum going and just keep rolling through. We want to have a good season.”

