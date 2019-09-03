MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — David Gardner has a mission this season.
The senior is determined to reach at least 50 career goals before the fall is over.
He took one step closer to that milestone Tuesday.
Gardner scored three goals to lead the Middle Township High School boys soccer team to a 6-1 victory over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivisional game.
The 17-year-old’s hat trick brought him to 35 career goals.
“It feels good,” said Gardner, 17, of Middle Township. “It was a good way to start the season. I liked the three goals, and now I’ve just got 15 left (until 50).”
The game started with good defense from each team.
But more than midway through the first half, the Panthers were able to figure out the Greyhounds’ defenders.
Gardner scored his first goal in the 23rd minute after forward Max Gilbert passed the ball perfectly, leaving him one-on-one with the goaltender.
Gardner scored his second goal just four minutes later off an assist from Brendon Bartha. In the 32nd minute, Teo Dimitrov scored with an Anthony Avila assist to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead at halftime.
“We looked good in preseason,” Gardner said. “It’s good to get a win right off the bat. I hope the best for our team, and I hope we keep winning.”
Last season, both the Panthers and the Greyhounds qualified for the South Jersey Group II tournament.
Pleasantville, which reached the sectional quarterfinals, is the defending CAL United champion. Middle competes in a tough National Division, which features defending champion Ocean City and Mainland Regional.
Despite being in different divisions, the teams will meet again Sept. 27 at Pleasantville. The Greyhounds and the Panthers did not play each other last season.
“It’s always nice to start the season off with a win,” Middle coach Matt Gilbert said. “They are definitely a good program. They gave us a big fight and came out in the second half being down and made it really competitive for us.”
The programs could soon develop a healthy rivalry.
“We want to play some better teams,” Matt Gilbert said. “We feel like we can help them in their division as well. It’s kind of mutual. I’ve got much respect for this program and their coach (Mark Eykyn).”
Pleasantville did not have any shots on net in the first half, thanks to a strong Middle defense anchored by senior Owen Carlson.
But the Greyhounds were a different team in the last 40 minutes.
Pleasantville created three opportunities in seven minutes, an offensive attack that resulted in an unassisted goal from Ricardo Exantus in the 47th minute.
Randy Monroy made seven saves for the Greyhounds.
“We were getting some better runs (in the second half), and centering it,” Eykyn said. “But Middle Township is an unbelievable team. Hopefully, they take this as a learning experience and move forward the rest of the season.”
Melvin Casco, a senior midfielder who was a first-team Press All-Star last season, is the only returning starter. Most of the players either didn’t get much varsity playing time last year or are newcomers from the junior varsity squad.
“We are young,” Eykyn said. “The hardest part is to get these guys to play as a team. We are almost rebuilding, but I’m hoping we can still have some success.”
The Panthers’ Gavin Quinn, Gardner and Steven Berrodin each scored over a three-minute span to cap the scoring. Braiden Scarpa made three saves.
“It was a group effort,” said Carlson, 17, of Middle Township. “We hope to keep the momentum going and just keep rolling through. We want to have a good season.”
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer
CAL Boys Soccer Championship
Cape Atlantic League: American Division: Atlantic City
Coach: Maurice Lozzi (78-67-9)
2018 record: 5-6-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Vikings, who will feature many new players this season, return forward Fabian Valdieviezo, defender Kevin Martinez-Cruz and midfielder Mohamed Camara.
“(There will be) lots of new faces and pleasant surprises,” Lozzi said. “The competition is heating up, and new players are ready to make their marks and play hard. (The) team is focused.”
ACIT
Coach: James Taylor (39-45-3)
2018 record: 13-8-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Red Hawks, who qualified for the S.J. Group IV tournament last season, lost 12 players to graduation. But helping to fill that void are returning senior defenders Angel Cotto, Chris Benedek, Manolo Franco and Tyler Caggia — each a leader on a strong defense. ACIT also returns senior midfielder Jeffrey Sanchez and sophomore Aidan Ballard.
“We hope to compete for the upper half of our conference, and expectations are high despite losing so many players,” Taylor said. “We expect to go as far as the quick development of our newcomers will take us.”
Bridgeton
Coach: James Connor (sixth season)
2018 record: 4-15
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Bulldogs are expected to be more dynamic in the midfield, which features returning juniors Victor Salas, Rodrigo Ponce and Raul Mendina. Bridgeton also looks to sophomore midfielders Jason Barragon, Brandon Tlatelpa and Yahir Toress to create scoring opportunities this season.
“Best team in my six years coaching,” Connor said. “Looking forward to the next few years. Great group of kids who are willing to learn and get better, which is all I can ask for as a coach.”
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Pete Lambert (115-76-17)
2018 record: 14-5-2
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Eagles return a strong and experienced group from last season, when they reached the S.J. Group IV quarterfinals. That core includes senior forward Burak Cimen, senior midfielders Eleftherios “E.J.” Martin and Cole Gordon and junior defenders Brandon Berrio and Christian Paskalides. Manny Ruiz, who played at EHT as a freshman and at Pleasantville as a sophomore and junior, returns to the Eagles.
“My coaches and I are excited to coach such a great group of hard-working young men,” Lambert said. “We are excited to compete at a high level this season and hope to make a run through the Group IV playoffs.”
Millville
Coach: Christian Varga (14th season)
2018 record: 10-7-3
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Thunderbolts lost defensive starters to graduation but will look to juniors Geoffrey Dash and Carter Sloan to help fill the void. Josh Dion and Nick Schwegel, both seniors, along with junior Treshan Stevenson return to the midfield. Nate Goranson, a senior goaltender, also will help guide the defense this season.
“(We) lost all four backs to graduation,” Varga said. “We are looking to be in contention for the CAL American title (and) make the playoffs.”
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Steve Rolando (98-43-11)
2018 record: 17-5-3
Group: S.J. Non-Public A
What to watch: The Hermits, who won the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association championship and advanced to the sectional finals in 2018, return 12 seniors this season. Antonio Matos and Kevin Witkoski, both senior midfielder, lead the offense. Owen Kitch, Kyle Bartleson and Casey Burhanna will help lead the defense. Anthony Libero, their returning goaltender, had 13 shutouts last season. Witkoski and Libero were first-team Press All-Stars last season.
“I believe we are going to be an exciting team to watch,” Rolando said. “Our team does possess good chemistry. This valuable attribute along with their willingness to play hard for one another, I believe, will result in a successful winning season.”
Vineland
Coach: Paul Myers (22-32-2)
2018 record: 10-9-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: Despite losing some key seniors to graduation, the Fighting Clan aim to build off their success last fall after qualifing for the S.J. Group IV tournament. Vineland will feature a strong midfield, including Lance Satero, Jude Hill and Denis Maguire. Usmar Barrera, a senior striker, and Alex Anderson, a sophomore defender, are also players to watch this season.
“Very excited about our expectations for this upcoming season,” Myers said. “We will continue to build on our offseason goal of returning to the Group IV playoffs and earning a berth this year in the Cape- Atlantic League Tournament.”
National Division: Absegami
Coach: Mike Whalen (second season)
2018 record: 7-9-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Braves return attackmen Kingsley Nomah and Paul Ford, who will help lead the offense. Team captain Chris Arbieto will lead the midfield. Other notable players include defenders Christian Ortiz and Andrew Martinez and goaltender Sonny Giacomo.
“From top to bottom in this division, there is strong competition, (and) it will be a battle every game,” Whalen said. “We do believe in the brand of soccer we play, and will be as successful as we want to be.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: Nick Limone (14-23)
2018 record: 8-10
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Pirates, who haven’t started more than three seniors in a few seasons, will start several this fall, including midfielder Trey Watson, attackman Trey Watson and James Endicott, defenseman David Bieniakowski and goaltender Hunter McDonald.
“These seniors were thrown immediately into the fire when they arrived three years ago,” Limone said. “They took a lot of scrapes and experienced quite a few tough losses playing in varsity squads made up of mostly underclassmen the past few years. This year, they will show themselves and others what they can do as a matured team.”
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Dennis Elia (75-138-12)
2018 record: 3-17-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch The Caper Tigers return almost their entire team from last season, including senior midfielder T.J. Shoffler, senior goaltender Mark Ryan and junior midfielder/defender Jordan Pierce. Elia said being in a division that plays Ocean City, Middle Township and Mainland twice is difficult, but the team is up for the challenge.
“We will try our best to compete and hopefully make the state tournament,” Elia said. “We did not graduate any players, so the boys know what to expect and are eager to improve.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: Alex Weidman (first season)
2018 record: 14-7
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Weidman, who coached Mainland’s girls team for the past three seasons, takes over for Chris Meade. The Mustangs, who advanced to the S.J. Group III semifinals in 2018, return senior goaltender Zach Matik, senior midfielders Devon Ford and Ryan Pellegrino. With the departure of Jack Sarkos, who was The Press Player of the Year last season, Mainland will rely on a strong team effort.
“Our team has the chance to blend in young talent with veteran leadership,” Weidman said. “If we play hard and smart every game, we will have a very good chance to turn heads.”
Middle Township
Coach: Matthew Gilbert (23-14-2)
2018 record: 12-8-1
Group: S.J.Group II
What to watch: The Panthers graduated just two players, and will feature 11 seniors this season. Middle returns senior forward David Gardner, senior midfielder/ defender Owen Carlson and junior goaltender Braiden Scarpa.
“(The team) trains hard every day to compete for the conference, like each season,” Gilbert said, “and make a deep run into the Group II playoffs.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Joe Seaman
2018 record: 10-10
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch:
The Falcons return senior attackers Gabe Paz and Mason Stokes after advancing to the sectional quaterfinals last season. Senior Sean McCourt and junior Michael O’Brien will anchor the defense. Asembo Augo, Colin Veltri, and Zach Dittus will lead the midfield.
“I expect to be a contender for both the conference and South Jersey Group II,” Seaman said. “We have tremendous talent and a ton of experience.”
Ocean City
Coach: Aaron Bogushefsky (136-62-15)
2018 record: 15-5-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Red Raiders, who won both the inaugural CAL Tournament and the National Division title last season, lost 12 players to graduation. Ocean City will look to defenders Aidan Reid and Drew Tarr, forwards Fisher Hudak and John Lindsay and midfielder Kyle Harper for continued success.
“We are a skilled, young team that will look to play the highest level of soccer we can,” Bogushefsky said.
United Division: Buena Regional
Coach: Stevan Austino
2018 record: 8-12
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: Last season, the Chiefs won six of their first nine games but went 2-9 the rest of the way. The toughest challenge in the division will again be Pleasantville, the defending United Division champion that beat the Chiefs twice in 2018.
No further information was available.
Cape May Tech
Coach: Jon Harris (second season)
2018 record: 9-8
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Hawks, who qualified for the S.J. Group I tournament, return nine players, including senior midfielder Zach Kershaw, senior defenders Anthony Paluch and Jamie Butler, junior midfielder Jacob Perez and sophomore goaltender Lucas Gehring.
“Last year, we became a family, and now we look to build on the trust we gained and the success we found,” Harris said. “This program is up and coming, but this is a dedicated group of seniors who have kept the team together and worked hard in the offseason. We hope to see that translate to the field.”
Holy Spirit
Coach: Rick Meana (second season)
2018 record: 1-18
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Spartans will feature some new faces, such as freshman Nicholas Maldonado and Ryan Bailey. Holy Spirit also returns senior Matt Baker, De-Quawn Johnson and Gavin Paolone. Brendan Mackey, a senior, will be the starting goaltender.
“I predict it will be a struggle getting out of the gate, but we have to believe that we are still developing and building,” Meana said.
“If the players who start, end the season healthy and (with) no major injuries, and we can compete and pull out a win or two playing good soccer, that will be a good thing for our program.”
Pleasantville
Coach: Mark Eykyn (84-94)
2018 record: 15-4
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Greyhounds, who lost nine starters to graduation, captured the United Division title and advanced to the S.J. Group II quarterfinals last season. Melvin Casco, a senior midfielder and first-team Press All-Star last season, will lead a small, talented team. Other key players include Abdiel Gonzalez, Daniel Licona, Jeffrey Delgodillo and Randy Monroy.
“This year’s team is humble and will play all 80 minutes with heart and hustle,” Eykyn said. “The focus will be possession over power.”
St. Joseph
Coach: Gregg Nourie (second season)
2018 record: 1-15
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Wildcats lost four seniors to graduation, and some other players transferred. But senior captains Gus Perna and Andy Kim will help lead the defense, and midfielders Jessie Nguyen and Jonathon Champa will help guide the attack. Ty Powell, Andrew Martin and Marco Caponi are a few of the top newcomers.
“We had a tough year last year,” Nourie said. “The boys played every game with passion and love for the sport. We have a bunch of incoming freshmen that are going to step into key roles. (We’re) rebuilding, but definitely a contender, as well, if they play strong and use their speed and skills.”
Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Jim Lushok (second season)
2018 record: 5-11-2
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Crusaders, who lost six games last season by two or fewer goals, look to rebound as they return nine seniors, including striker Sean Dougherty, who scored 29 goals last fall. Also back are midfielders Matt Vogdes and Connor Farrell and defender Tommy Bolle.
“We are looking to lean on our senior leadership to be competitive in every game, but we do have a few younger guys that will help us right away,” Lushok said. “We believe that we can compete for the United Division and have a successful season.”
Shore Conference: Barnegat
Coach: Kevin Peters (first season)
2018 record: 6-11
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Bengals return 13 seniors, including midfielders Grady Edwards, Matt White, Alex Cernansky, Alex Zuniga, forward Justin Gomez and defender Sean Toner. Barnegat’s senior leadership is one of its biggest strengths.
“Our expectation is to be competitive in every game we play this season,” Peters said. “We have a lot of different pieces that we typically haven’t had in the past. We have a deep roster that I believe will get Barnegat’s name out there in Shore Conference soccer.”
Lacey Township
Coach: Steve Torre (25-13-3)
2018 record: 13-5-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Lions feature six seniors this season, including forward Sean Moffitt, midfielder Mike Cyphers and defender Kian Gonzalez. Lacey also returns junior defender George-Kyle Hernandez and sophomore Kody Besser.
“We will be very young this year after graduating 12 seniors, but I am extremely confident in the group of guys we have,” Torre said. “I believe if we can stay healthy we will be right in the mix of things come October.”
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Nino Scotto di Carlo (34-9-3)
2018 record: 17-5-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: In 2018, the Wildcats advanced to their first sectional final since 1989. Pinelands upset two-time defending S.J. Group III champion Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals and captured its second straight Shore Conference B South title.
Tony Aguilar, a senior midfielder, and Johnny Hart, a junior midfielder, return to lead the team.
“We graduated some great players,” Scotto di Carlo said. “However, we still have some very talented guys that are certainly up for a challenge. While there may be some growing pains this season, I expect that we will continue to build on our recent success.”
Southern Regional
Coach: Guy Lockwood
2018 record: 10-6-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Rams return junior midfielders Kevin Kiernan, who scored a team leam-leading 14 goals last fall, and John Paul Prosperi. Ben Hanneman, a senior, and Christopher Rizzo, a junior, are expected to lead the defense. The team also returns seniors Aidan McInerney, and Martin Rojas and juniors Nico Leonard and Nick Budd.
“The additions to the team possess a balance of quality and speed to increase our efficiency and speed of play in the new season,” Lockwood said.
Tri-County Conference: Cumberland Regional
Coach: Eugene Thomas (3-14-3)
2018 record: 3-14-3
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Colts return nine players, including senior defender Michael Hamlyn, senior midfielders Miguel Flores and Justin Bennett, senior forward Jake Bodine and sophomore midfielder Jair Angel. With a more experienced roster, Cumberland looks to improve its record to above .500 and make the postseason.
“Our team looks to be competitive in our schedule and can catch some teams off guard that typically look past us,” Thomas said. “These boys put in 100% effort and are committed to each other. That’s what makes us dangerous.”
Hammonton
Coach: Stephen Adirzone
2018 record: 7-9-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Blue Devils, who qualified for the S.J. Group III tournament in 2018, return Tom Dawson, Conner Donnelly, Dylan Donnelly and Cole Gambone.
“(We) graduated 13 seniors last year,” Adirzone said. “Plenty of opportunity for some younger players to step up into larger roles this season.”
Wildwood
Coach: Steve DeHorsey (90-237-9)
2018 record: 13-6
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Warriors finished with the best record in program history last season, and hosted their first-ever playoff game. Despite losing some key players to graduation, the team still aims to repeat last year’s success. The Warriors return Erubey Sanchez, Corlen Vallese, Jaxon Tomlin and Mateo Perez.
“Our goals for the season are to be above .500 and continue to build on the success we have had the last few years,” DeHorsey said. “We have some young, exciting players that will need to learn on the fly.”
OC Girls Soccer
CAL American Division: Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Coach: Jason Embs (11-25-1)
2018 record: 5-12-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Red Hawks return senior midfielders Hailey Gould, a first-team Press All-Star, and Hailey Haas. The team also returns goaltender Chloe Beasley. Last season, ACIT advanced to the New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference semifinals for the second straight season.
“Look for ACIT to be a competitive force as it continues to build in the conference,” Embs said.
Bridgeton
Coach: William Ziefle
2018 record: 7-8-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Bulldogs, who lost seven starters to graduation, are very inexperienced this season. Trinity Bagnati and Jennifer Jimenez, both captains, return to lead the defense. Abigail Kunkle, Karina Lopez and Yulisa Flores will be leaders in the midfield.
“Last year we just missed out on a winning season (which would have been a first in many years),” Ziefle said. “Most of the players have never played organized soccer, but overall the girls have been working hard to learn the game and build for the season and future.”
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Christian Wiech (59-51-15)
2018 record: 10-5-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Eagles, who captured the American Division title last season, return 12 players, mainly juniors and seniors. EHT played good defense the last two seasons, allowing a combined 26 goals over 34 games. Lauren Ebner and Kara Semet, both midfielders, are among the key players to watch this season. Grace Baumgartel, a senior goaltender, also returns after recording eight shutouts in 2018.
“We have put together a challenging schedule full of high-end opponents to see how far this team can go,” Wiech said, “and we expect this group to rise to the occasion.”
Millville
Coach: Brian Sloan
2018 record: 9-4-2
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Thunderbolts’ biggest strengths this fall are their team leadership and depth. They have 13 returning players, including first-team Press All-Star Jordan Bard. The team also returns seniors Kelsey Andres, Kylie Giordano, Shelby Souders and Brianna Miller. Mary Greco and Julianna Giordano, both sophomores, are also expected to make a big impact this season.
“The team has set some high goals for this season,” Sloan said. “If we are able to avoid injuries, we should be able to compete at a high level.”
Vineland
Coach: Leslie Garton (second season)
2018 record: 6-8-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Fighting Clan, who lost 11 seniors to graduation (eight of them starters) return junior midfielder Julia Piekielko and sophomore midfielder Angie Mainero. Karli Cervini, a senior attacker, and Delanie Fisher, a senior defender, also return to the starting lineup. Jenna DeTetta, a freshman midfielder, leads the newcomers.
“I’m expecting hard work and dedication,” Garton said. “Everyone knows we are young and are rebuilding, but I expect to exceed last year’s record.”
National Division: Absegami
Coach: Elizabeth Lee (151-111-20)
2018 record: 7-9-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Last season, six starters suffered season-ending injuries. But Absegami only lost two players to graduation and return seven seniors this fall, including LaSalle University commit and standout defender Courtney Gaston. The Braves also return senior midfielders Allie Tierney (committed to Kutztown) and Rylee Getter.
“We have several solid incoming freshmen and newcomers that have brought energy to the team,” Lee said. “If we remain healthy for the entire season, we will definitely compete for the conference. We have great senior leadership, and the team is very motivated to have a successful season.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: Danielle Hagel (41-27-8)
2018 record: 5-9-3
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Pirates lost some starters from last season’s team that advanced to the sectional playoffs, but Hagel said her current players can step up and fill those roles. Corissa Robbins and Alicia Jones, both senior midfielders, and Jordyn Meyers and Abby McGinley, both defenders, are the top returning players for Cedar Creek.
“I expect my girls to work hard every single game,” Hagel said, “and I’m excited to see our returners step into new roles and lead the team alongside our newcomers.”
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Brett Matthews (81-46-7)
2018 record: 2-17
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Caper Tigers suffered a handful of injuries last season, which resulted in the worst outing in the eight years that Matthews has been guiding the program. Chole Lawler, a forward and midfielder, tore her ACL last fall, but is primed for a successful junior season. Lower also returns junior midfielder and forward Jordan Dougherty and senior defender Hadden Miller.
“I would like to see us take a major step forward,” Matthews said, “and be more competitive and hopefully end the season with a .500 record and possibly a win in the first round of the state tournament.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: Chris Connolly (92-62-7)
2018 record: 19-4
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Connolly, who previously coached the Mustangs, takes over the program for Alex Weidman, who will coach the boys soccer team. Connolly last coached Mainland in 2014. The Mustangs, who won the inaugural CAL Tournament title and advanced to the sectional semifinals, return sophomore forward Camryn Dirkes, senior forward Meghan Pellegrino, senior goaltender Madison Dougherty and senior midfielder Sarah Cipkins.
“We hope to gain confidence and experience and to jell as a team,” Connolly said, “so that we contend for the CAL Tournament and the S.J. Group III playoffs in October.”
Middle Township
Coach: Tina Prickett (first season)
2018 record: 9-9-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Panthers return senior midfielders Kira Sides, who was a first-team Press All-Star last season, and Emily Mendel. The team also returns senior Mia Raftor and juniors Anna Bond and Morgan Adams. Goaltender Brynn Boch, who posted nine shutouts last year, will lead the defense. Prickett, who graduated from Middle and is the girls lacrosse coach, said she is honored to take the reins from longtime coach Bob Wishart Jr.
“Coupled with the depth of our returning talent and our large incoming freshman class (eight players),” Prickett said, “we look to have a successful season, and our main goal is to advance further into the state tournament.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Jason Hearn (15th season)
2018 record: 10-7-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: Last year, Oakcrest won the five of its final six regular-season games but lost 1-0 to Middle Township in the first round of the South Jersey Group II tournament. The Falcons will again compete in a tough National Division, in which they finished 4-6-2 in 2018.
No other information was available.
Ocean City
Coach: Kelly Halliday (80-34-5)
2018 record: 14-6-3
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Red Raiders lost five starters to graduation, but the team still has enough talent to continue its success from recent seasons. Ocean City returns two first-team Press All-Stars in senior Delaney Lappin, who had 12 goals last season as a defender, and junior Faith Slimmer, who scored a team-leading 14 goals. Other key players include sophomores Summer Reimet and Hope Slimmer and seniors Carly Reighard and Abbey Fenton.
“Our goal this year is to dominate the CAL and be a strong competitor in South Jersey,” Halliday said. “Our program has high expectations, and we want to play the game at the highest level we can.”
United Division: Buena Regional
Coach: Andrew Caldwell (49-20-4)
2018 record: 13-6-3
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Chiefs feature eight seniors this season that have been playing varsity since they were freshmen, including first-team Press All-Stars Sophia Ridolfo and Olivia Dortu. The team also returns three-year starter Mannetta McAvaddy. Last year, Buena captured the United Division title and advanced to the S.J. group I quarterfinals.
“Our goal every year is to take the season one game at a time and to hopefully be playing into November,” Caldwell said. “We are a team with a lot of experience. ... We (hope) to contend in our conference and in Group I this season.”
Cape May Tech
Coach: Warren Wade (third season)
2018 record: 3-14-1
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Hawks return several players, but most are underclassmen. The list includes Sarah Schall, Katie Kepple, Alyssa Hicks, Alejandra Garcia, April Melino, Sammi Jenison, Hailey Pinto and Jaelyn Baxter. Garcia, along with Paige Dooley, are expected to be potential breakouts for the team.
“It’s a rebuilding year,” Wade said, “but we should be able to give a few teams a surprise game.”
Holy Spirit
Coach: Alicia Downey (100-54-5)
2018 record: 7-10-1
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Spartans are going to have a strong freshman class, including forward Hailey Mastro, this season. Megan McCully, a senior midfielder, Kat Patitucci, a junior defender, and Morgan Keil, a sophomore goaltender and defender, will help lead the younger players.
“We are a small group this year but a strong one,” Downey said. “I am very excited about the potential this team has and am looking forward to watching this team grow throughout the season.”
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Coach: Doug Burhanna (second season)
2018 record: 12-5
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Villagers lost some offense from last season to graduation but improved defensively. OLMA returns senior goaltender Isabella Testa, senior attacker Mia Rudolph and senior defender Ava Cassale.
“We hope to compete in every game and will try to improve on last year’s results,” Burhanna said. “We will be looking for younger players to step up and start scoring.”
Pleasantville
Coach: Scott Rullan (seventh season)
2018 record: 1-19
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Greyhounds lost some key players from last season but added young, talented players who can help win some games this fall. Pleasantville returns senior midfielder Wendy Morales and senior defender Lidia Orellana. Laura Santiago, the starting goaltender, and Mayra Vazquez, a defender, will also be players to watch.
“We should put in some good games, and we are definitely a group of fighters,” Rulan said. “The seniors are going to lead this team to the end of every game, no matter the score.”
St. Joseph
Coach: J.P. Jones (14th season)
2018 record: 7-11
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Wildcats, who advanced to the S.J. Non-Public B tournament, feature many inexperienced players this season and lack roster depth. But St. Joseph’s biggest strength is its defense, which includes senior Alena DeAntonelis. Marissa DiGerolamo and Karlee Middleman, both juniors, and Lauren Heefner and Katie Dainton, both sophomores, are the team’s other key returning players.
“(It’s a) rebuilding year,” Jones said. “We have several players that have never played soccer before and teaching them in a short period of time is a challenge. ... (We)need to stay healthy the entire season.”
Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Kara Saunders (34-46-4)
2018 record: 10-5-2
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Crusaders return their leading scorer from last season in junior forward Marianna Papazoglou, who was a first-team Press All-Star. Ivy Bolle, a sophomore forward, along with juniors Riley Kane (midfielder), Mia Caso (defense) and Leona Macrina (goaltender) are also expected to lead Wildwood Catholic.
“Hoping to build off the success we had last season, Saunders said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the growth from my sophomores and juniors. Our goal is to win our division and make it farther in the state playoffs than our team ever has. “
Shore Conference: Barnegat
Coach: Rick Blasi (11-24-1)
2018 record: 5-12
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Bengals lost eight starters to graduation and will only feature five upperclassmen this season. Barnegat will need to rely on large freshman and sophomore classes, including second-year forward Izzy Guiro. Jill Jankowski, a junior forward, and Torre Stanish, a senior midfielder, will be the leaders on a young roster.
“If we have a few of these underclassmen step up in key spots and can compete on a varsity level along with our key returners (and) produce like they did last year, we will be very competitive,” Blasi said. “It definitely is a rebuilding year, but the potential is there to have a solid season.”
Lacey Township
Coach: Jack Mahar (54-61-2)
2018 record: 8-9-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Lacey, which advanced to the S.J. Group III playoffs, returns senior midfielder Bella Borel, senior defender Hailey Nowak, senior forwards Stephanie Wollman and Kelly Weaver, junior goaltender Nicole Coraggio and junior midfielder Juliana Rettino.
“We lost some key players to graduation, but we are also returning some key players,” Mahar said. “We have had a good preseason to date, and we look to be very competitive in every match we play.”
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Dawn Paget (20th season)
2018 record: 11-4-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Wildcats, who advanced to the S.J. Group II quarterfinals in 2018, return seniors Aileen Cahill, who was a first-team Press All-Star, Cathy Hanna, Brenna DeVoe, and juniors Sunni DiElmo, Abby Hart and Marlee Tharp.
“Pinelands is young but may surprise some teams,” Paget said. “Pinelands will compete.”
Southern Regional
Coach: Kaitlyn Hartkopf (third season)
2018 record: 9-8
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Rams return a lot of upperclassmen, including senior midfielder Megan Lockwood, a first-team Press All-Star last season. Senior defender Karagan Bulger and junior forward Brooke Klein also return. Hartkopf said their goal, as always, is to make noise in the Shore Conference A South.
“We have a lot of talent,” Hartkopf said. “We have a good mix of upperclassmen this season. We hope to be just as successful, if not ...more, than last year.”
Tri-County Conference: Cumberland Regional
Coach: Brian Dean Jr. (third season)
2018 record: 1-16-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Colts lost seven starters to graduation, but newcomers Emily Rothman, Taryn Richie, and Melanie Sloan are expected to make an impact. Peyton Elwell, Jordana Kelly, Alex Hitchner and Gianna Lorito return to lead the offense.
“The team should grow as the season progresses to earn a couple of wins,” Dean said, “and we hope it will result in an improvement in last season’s record.”
Hammonton
Coach: Krista Verzi (seventh season)
2018 record: 3-14
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Blue Devils, who advanced to the S.J. Group II tournament, return seniors Allyssa Carr and Remy Smith and juniors Alyssa Petulla and Madilyn Mortelliti.
“The core group of starters are returning,” Verzi said. “If we stay healthy and play up to our potential, we will be competitive in the Tri- County Conference.”
Wildwood
Coach: Atta Serra (second season)
2018 record: 3-13
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Warriors return their leading scorer in junior Jenna Hans and senior defender Luz Ferrer, and both expected to grow into even larger roles this season. Wildwood also features sophomores Imen Fathi, a multi-position athlete, and Kara McLaughlin, who will lead the defense with Hans.
“(I’m) hoping to have some of the same girls from last year to keep building a good core for future seasons,” Serra said. “Each year is different for us because of the small district we have, and it is very transient. We lost one of the main pieces in our defense to graduation, so we are hoping that someone steps up and takes over her place.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.