David Gardner scored twice and had one assist to lead the Middle Township High School boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivisional game Monday.
Max Gilbert scored once and added an assist for the Panthers (10-8). Braiden Scarpa made three saves.
Nate Goranson made seven saves for the Thunderbolts (10-5).
South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association quaterfinals
(11) Washington Twp. 2,
(3) Egg Harbor Twp. 1,
EJ Martin scored the lone goal for the Eagles (15-4), ranked seventh in the Press Elite 11. Ahmad Brock had the assist. Tyler Weller made six saves.
The Minutemen improved to 11-6-1.
They are ranked ninth in The Elite 11.
Other games
ACIT 5
Cape May Tech 0
Jeffrey Sanchez-Gonzalez scored twice for ACIT (10-8). George Nomah had two assists and scored once. Josuan Medina and Colby Weiss each scored once. Niko Rzotkiewicz made five saves. Felipe Sanchez made two saves.
Lucas Gehring made 13 saves for Cape May Tech (6-10).
Hammonton 0,
Williamstown 0 (2OT)
Jake Fisher made nine saves for the Blue Devils (6-8-2). Gunner Hoffman made six saves for the Braves (7-5-3).
Holy Spirit 4,
Atlantic City 1
Christian Kalinowski scored three goals for Holy Spirit (6-9).
De-Quawn Johnson scored once. Nick Maldonado made two assists. Philip Yacovelli and Brendan Mackey had one each. Sean Kane made six saves.
Fabian Valdiviezo scored for Atlantic City (1-13). Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco had eight saves.
Middle Twp. 3,
Millville 0
David Gardner scored twice and had one assist for the Panthers (10-8). Braiden Scarpa made three saves.
Nate Goranson made seven saves for the thunderbolts (10-5).
Buena Reg. 4,
Wildwood 0
Charlie Saglimbeni and Ross Ennis each scored twice for the Chiefs (6-12). Jaden Delvalle had two assists. Dominic Gugielmi and Ennis each added one assist.
The Wariors fell to 1-14-1.
Mainland Reg. 5,
Highland Reg. 0
Tommy Gordon scored once and had an assist for the Mustangs (12-4). Dan Wise, Isael Serra, Nick Bozzi and Devon Ford each scored once. Zach Matik made five saves.
Highland fell to 0-15-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.