The Egg Harbor Township football team beat Bridgeton 18-12 in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division game.
For the Eagles, junior Christopher Decker had 22 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Avery McKim had 12 carries for 81 yards. Quarterback Christian Rando was 7 of 15 for 80 yards and a rushing touchdown.
EHT improved to 3-4.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-6.
For Bridgeton, Domitris Mosley caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from James Smith. Later in the game, Jymere Melendez caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jermaine Bell.
EHT 0 6 6 6—18
Bridgeton 0 6 0 6—12
SECOND QUARTER
E— Decker 1 run (kick fail)
B— Mosley 17 pass from Smith (conversion fail)
THIRD QUARTER
E— Decker 9 run (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
E— Rando 1 run (conversion fail)
B— Melendez 17 pass from Bell (conversion fail)
Records— Egg Harbor Township 18, Bridgeton 12.
No. 3 St. Augustine 20
Cherokee 7
The Hermits, ranked third in The Press Elite 11, improved to 4-3.
Kanye Udoh rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Raikes added a rushing touchdown. Luke Snyder made two field goals.
Cherokee fell to 3-4.
Hammonton 35,
Eastern Reg. 27
The Blue Devils improved to 6-2 with the win over Eastern.
The Vikings fell to 4-3.
St. John Vianney 21,
Southern Reg. 0
St. John Vianney improved to 4-3, while the Rams fell to 6-2.
