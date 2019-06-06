HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep baseball team wasn't predicted to play for a state title this season.
That didn't make Thursday night any easier.
Delbarton rallied to beat the Hermits 4-3 in eight innings to win the state Non-Public A championship at Veterans Park in Mercer County.
St. Augustine led by a run and was four outs away from a victory when the Delbarton rally began.
Shawn Rapp knocked in the winning run for the Green Wave with a check swing, bloop single that fell just fair down the right field line in the top of the eighth inning.
"This is a special program," St. Augustine senior outfielder Cole Vanderslice said. "It means a lot to me, knowing all that I and everybody else put into this program. This is going to stick with me for awhile."
This was the third straight year St. Augustine (24-5) and Delbarton (26-3) met in the state final. Delbarton won 2-1 in 2017. St. Augustine won 1-0 last year.
Fans packed the Veterans Park bleachers to watch Thursday's game. The crowd reacted with every pitch.
There was plenty of talent on the field.
The New York Yankees drafted Delbarton shortstop Anthony Volpe with the 30th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft on Monday night. In the 20th round, the Yankees also drafted Vanderbilt recruit and Delbarton starting pitcher Jack Leiter, the son of retired big leagues pitcher Al Leiter.
The Chicago Cubs drafted St. Augustine starting pitcher and University of Virginia recruit Jay Hoopes in the 30th round.
"You can't think of anything better than this," Vanderslice said. "Maybe it would have been a little better if we had come out with the win. As an 18-year-old kid playing in these big games, a lot of kids don't get this opportunity.
Volpe, Leiter and Hoopes all lived up to their reputation.
Volpe gave Delbarton a 2-0 lead with a two-run, line-drive home run in the top of the first.
Leiter threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven. The Volpe home run was the only hit Hoopes allowed while striking out seven in six innings.
The Volpe home run gave Delbarton the early lead and momentum.
But the game turned in St. Augustine's favor when Leiter hit Vanderslice in the back with a pitch to lead off the bottom of the third. Vanderslice scored the Hermits' first run on a passed ball.
St. Augustine scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. Rob Ready began that scoring opportunity with a one-out double. The Hermits tied the game on a Delbarton infield throwing error and took the lead when Vanderslice drew a bases loaded walk.
With the Hermits seemingly headed for the win, Delbarton rallied with two outs and nobody on in the top of the sixth.
Delbarton loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. The Green Wave scored the tying run when the Hermits bobbled a hard-hit infield grounder for an error.
Delbarton executed perfectly to score the winning run in the top of the eighth. Kyle Vinci led off with a double. Jason Strollo bunted him to third base. Rapp followed with a check-swing, RBI single. The victory gave the Delbarton program its fourth state championship.
"This is going to sting for a little bit," Hermits coach Mike Bylone said, "because we were so close. That's baseball. We would love to play (Delbarton) in a three-game series. It's just the finality of it that hurts so much."
St. Augustine is always expected to be a Cape-Atlantic League favorite and one of South Jersey's top teams. But the Hermits weren't expected to be a statewide success this season.
They graduated several standouts from last season's state championship team. Several key players missed time with injuries this season.
The St. Augustine fans gave the Hermits an ovation as they left the field. The St. Augustine senior class will be remembered for winning four straight South Jersey titles and playing in four straight state finals.
The good news is the Hermits return six of eight position players next season. St. Augustine sophomore Jack Peacock was especially impressive Thursday with a single, two walks and some nice glove work at third base.
Vanderslice recalled how he felt after the Hermits lost to Delbarton in the 2017 state final.
"That feeling stuck with me my sophomore year, and this is going to stick with (the Hermits underclassmen) this year," he said. "I expected to see them back here next year with that same intensity and that same fight that we've always had."
Delbarton 200 001 01 — 4 3 1
St. Augustine 001 200 00 — 3 5 2
2B—Rapp DB; Ready SA. HR—Volpe DB.
WP—Rapp. LP—Levari.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.