Laci Denn won two individual races to lead Mainland Regional High School girls swimming to a 134-36 victory over Middle Township Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional meet.
Denn won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke in 2 minutes, 36.86 seconds and 1:11.6, respectively.
Mainland Regional swept the meet. Monica Iordanov won the 500 freestyle for the Mustangs in 4:45.3.
Mainland Reg. 134,
Middle Twp. 36
At Mainland Reg., yards
200 Medley Relay—MR (Laci Denn, Sophie Sherwood, Monica Iordanov, Madeline Falk) 2:15.02; 200 Freestyle—Summer Cassidy MR 2:23.98; 200 IM—Laci Denn MR 2:36.86; 50 Freestyle—Samantha Camey MR 30.69; 100 Butterfly—Ella Culmore MR 1:14.51; 100 Freestyle—Alexandra Batty MR 1:06.4; 500 Freestyle—Monica Iordanov MR 4:45.30; 200 Freestyle Relay—MR (Monica Iordanov, Emma Barnhart, Summer Cassidy, Samantha Camey) 1:59.79; 100 Backstroke—Laci Denn MR 1:11.6; 100 Breaststroke—Madeline Falk MR 1:25.89; 400 Freestyle Relay—MR (Grace Gallagher, Julia Goodman, Alexandra Batty, Danielle Schuster) 4:24.66.
Records—Mainland 11-0, Middle 6-2.
Ocean City 126,
Cedar Creek 44
At Ocean City Community Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Isabella Pagan, Brynn Bowman, Emily Myers, Brooke Powell) 2:13.86; 200 Freestyle—Alex Antonov O 2:23.23; 200 IM—Marlee Canale C 2:35.11; 50 Freestyle—Claudia Scherbin O 28.64; 100 Butterfly—Emily Myers O 1:14.51; 100 Freestyle—Sydney Rossiter 1:08.09; 500 Freestyle—Katie Barlow O 4:54.49; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Claudia Scherbin, Amara Mulloy, Morgan Pizagno, Alex Antonov) 2:08.90; 100 Backstroke—Marlee Canale C 1:09.56; 100 Breaststroke—Brynn Bowman O 1:25.89; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Katie Barlow, Vanna Kelly, Lilly Teofanova, Alex Antonov) 4:30.08.
Records—Ocean City 7-1-1, Cedar Creek 3-5.
