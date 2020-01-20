The Middle Township High School girls basketball team lost 55-52 to state-ranked Saddle River Day (Bergen County) in a nonconference game Monday.
Kate Herlihy had 26 points, three assists and two steals for the Panthers (10-2), who are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. Middle finished the game on a 10-3 run and had a five-point lead with five minutes remaining.
Kira Sides had 15 points and seven rebounds. Lynasia Harris had five rebounds and three points. Aubrey Hunter scored five, Jada Elston three.
“They competed and fought for 32 minutes,” Middle coach John Leahy said. “Even though we lost, we will be a better team because of this experience. We will learn and continue to grow as a team.”
Dakota Corey and Saniah Caldwell each had 21 points for Saddle Day (11-1). Saddle Day, which is the defending state Non-Public B champion and advanced to the Tournament of Champions final, has not lost to a New Jersey team this season.
Middle: 15 14 13 10− 52
Saddle Day:15 16 13 11− 55
Absegami 67,
Atlantic Christian 44
Haleigh Schafer led the Braves (6-4) with 23 points. Angelina Pollino added 10 points. Gianna Hafner and Gianna Baldino each scored seven each. Gelasia Nurse, Jayla Mcnamara and Ayanna Crandall each had six. Rebecca Silipena two.
Shelby Einwechter led the Cougars (13-3) with 15 points and three assists. All of her points were from 3-point range. Christen Winkel scored 13 points, had eight assists and three blocks. Sydney Pearson had 12 points, five steals and four rebounds. Olivia Chapman and Emily Kelley each scored three.
Absegami:16 22 17 12− 67
Atl.Christian:11 8 13 12− 44
Boys basketball
Westampton Tech 91,
Bridgeton 47
Tyrese Myrick led Westampton (11-2) with 22 points. For visiting Bridgeton (2-9), Antonio Sydnor and Jabril Bowman scored 12 points apiece, and Deshawn Mosley had 10. Other scorers for Bridgeton: Angel Smith (5), Dallas Carper (4), Walt Williams (2), Domitris Mosley (2).
Bridgeton: 12 9 9 17−47
Westampton Tech: 24 24 28 15−91
From Sunday
Newark East 55,
Pleasantville 52
Elijah Jones scored 18 points for the Greyhounds (7-6) in an It’s All About Sports Greyhound Classic. Julio Sanchez added 15. Noel Gonzalez had 11. Michee Veleus had four, Alejandro Rosado two, David St. Germain two.
Gabriel Olaniyi led Newark with 19 points. Mikah Johnson Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds.
Newark E.:17 12 15 11 – 55
Pleasantville:15 13 4 20 – 52
Boys swimming (Monday)
Barnegat 102,
Donovan Catholic 68
At Donovan Catholic (Ocean County YMCA), yards
200 Medley Relay—DC (Chris Geraud, Christian DelaCruz, Ralph Fedele, Jack Renaud) 1:55.45; 200 Freestyle—Tyler Grant B 2:05.40; 200 IM—Renaud DC 2:14.79; 50 Freestyle—DelaCruz DC 23.79; 100 Butterfly—Fedele DC 1:05.83; 100 Freestyle—Kaden Jason B 53.72; 500 Freestyle—Renaud DC 5:46.14; 200 Freestyle Relay—B (Grant, Josh Hutton, Ethan Sackett, Jason) 1:34.66; 100 Backstroke—Logan Germano B 1:07.08; 100 Breaststroke—DelaCruz DC 1:02.35; 400 Freestyle Relay—B (Brandon Bermudez, Logan Wheeler, Justin Sullivan, Christopher Longo) 4:10.16.
Records—Barnegat 6-3; Don.Catholic 1-6.
Girls swimming (Monday)
Donovan Catholic 121,
Barnegat 48
At Donovan Catholic (Ocean County YMCA), yards
200 Medley Relay—DC (Sophia Markatos, Sarah Racioppi, Hannah Fodor, Isabella Aguanno) 2:12.24; 200 Freestyle—Elena Markatos DC 2:25.39; 200 IM—Melissa Misurelli DC 2:43.93; 50 Freestyle—S. Markatos DC 29.69; 100 Butterfly—Racioppi DC 1:20.04; 100 Freestyle—Anna Lombardino DC 1:12.46; 500 Freestyle—Aguanno DC 6:18.43; 200 Freestyle Relay—DC (Lombardino, Fodor, Aguanno, Misurelli) 1:51.03; 100 Backstroke—Markatos DC 1:06.40; 100 Breaststroke—Markatos DC 1:25.65; 400 Freestyle Relay—DC (Becca Kavanaugh, Fodor, Misurelli, Jill Mangray) 4:22.24.
Records—Barnegat 4-5; Donovan Catholic 3-3.
