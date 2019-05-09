050919_gal_staugbb

A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events

Baseball

The Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic

This single-elimination tournament continues Saturday with quarterfinal and semifinal action at Deptford and Washington Township high schools. The tournament features nearly all of South Jersey’s top teams. The Classic began in 1974 and is named after Hartmann, one of the tournament’s founders and a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene. The final is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Regional.

What follows is Saturday’s schedule (sees in parentheses):

Saturday

at Deptford

10 a.m. — Haddonfield (8) vs. Cherry Hill West (1)

1 p.m — Eastern (5) vs. Gloucester Catholic (4)

4 p.m. — Winners meet in a semifinal

at Washington Township

10 a.m. — Triton (7) vs. Bishop Eustace (2)

1 p.m. — Shawnee (6) vs. St. Augustine (3)

4 p.m. — Winners meet in a semifinal

