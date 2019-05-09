A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events
Baseball
The Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic
This single-elimination tournament continues Saturday with quarterfinal and semifinal action at Deptford and Washington Township high schools. The tournament features nearly all of South Jersey’s top teams. The Classic began in 1974 and is named after Hartmann, one of the tournament’s founders and a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene. The final is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Regional.
What follows is Saturday’s schedule (sees in parentheses):
Saturday
at Deptford
10 a.m. — Haddonfield (8) vs. Cherry Hill West (1)
1 p.m — Eastern (5) vs. Gloucester Catholic (4)
4 p.m. — Winners meet in a semifinal
at Washington Township
10 a.m. — Triton (7) vs. Bishop Eustace (2)
1 p.m. — Shawnee (6) vs. St. Augustine (3)
4 p.m. — Winners meet in a semifinal
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.