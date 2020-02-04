Diante Miles scored a game-high 41 points, had eight rebounds and three assists to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 109-74 victory in a Tri-County classic Division game Tuesday.
Seamus Fynes had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Warriors. Omariam McNeal added 13 points and nine rebounds. Karl Brown had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Max McGrath, Miguel Claudio and Dom Troiano each scored eight. Joel Robinson scored two.
McGrath added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Clayton:22 10 22 20−74
Wildwood:26 33 28 22−109
Oakcrest 76
Lower Cape May 72 (OT)
Jahlil Kearney led the Falcons with 25 points, including eight in overtime.
Angel Casanova added 23. Tayvion Gray scored 10. AJ Reeves had eight. Mike O’Brien and Nissim Respes each scored eight.
Archie Lawler scored 21 points for the Caper Tigers. Daymon Bencivengo added 17. Tommy Gault and Jordan Pierce each scored eight. Jacob Bey had three.
Lower:20 9 5 26 8−72
Oakcrest:14 16 14 20 12− 76
Atlantic Christian 50,
Baptist 20
Landon Shivers had 13 rebounds 12 points, eight assists, seven steals and seven blocks for the Cougars.
Dan Roland added a game-high 14 points with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Malachi Green had five points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds. Ben Noble added four points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Baptist: 8 6 3 3−20
Atl.Chrstian:17 14 11 8−45
From Monday
St. Joseph 64
Middle Twp. 44
Marcus Pierce scored 19 points for the Wildcats (13-3).
Daniel Skillings added 14. Devon Theophile had 13. Ja’son Prevard scored 10. Other scorers were: Jordan Stafford (5), Jada Byers (2) and Alanas Urbonas (1).
Torey Harris led the Panthers (8-10) with 17 points.
Miles Sapp added 11. Matt Marino and Jeremiah Camacho each added six. Charlie McNeal III scored four.
Cedar Creek 55
Atlantic Christian 45
Najee Coursey scored 23 points for the Pirates.
Kyree Tinsley added 11. Elijah Smalls scored eight. Other scorers were: Brian Kurz (6), Tyree Burrell (4), Mikey Stokes (2), Amaris Gresham (2), and Isaiah Valentin (2).
Landon Shivers had 17 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists for the Cougars. Malachi Green scored 11 points. Ben Noble had five points, four assists and three steals. Aaron Glancey had five steals, two points and two assists.
Cedar Creek:15 13 8 19−45
Atl.Chrstian:11 13 15 6−45
Southern Reg. 48
Central Reg. 36
Ben Ridgway had 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Rams (12-5) in their Shore Conference victory.
Jay Silva added 15 points and three rebounds. Nick Devane had four points and two rebounds. Noah Wasacz added three points and two rebounds. Luke Infurna had two points and two rebounds. Will Devane added four rebounds and two points.
Justin Soranno scored 12 points for the Golden Eagles (6-11). Eugene Brown added eight points.
Marvin Goodwine Jr. scored six. I-Meer Johnson and Evan Agrapides each scored four. Cody Blocker added two.
Southern:11 10 14 13−48
Central:12 14 3 8−36
Boys swimming
S.J. Group A Playoffs
First round
(5) Southern Reg. 120,
(8) Atlantic City 50
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— S (Kristian Werner, Sean White, Beck Jaffe, Jackson Hughes) 1:48.25; 200 Freestyle— Russell Hill S 2:02.52; 200 IM— Casey Nguyen A 2:11.27; 50 Freestyle— Noah Hanvey S 23.73; 100 Butterfly— Jaffe S 59.35; 100 Freestyle— Werner S 50.99; 500 Freestyle— Hill S 5:30.24; 200 Freestyle Relay— S (Aidan McInerney, Zack Girgenti, Greg Lee, Cole Nemes) 1:38.58; 100 Backstroke— Werner S 59.60; 100 Breaststroke— Sean White S 1:04.06; 400 Freestyle Relay— S (Hughes, Jaffe, Nemes, Werner) 3:43.86.
Southern will travel to fourth-seeded Lenape on Friday.
Records— Southern 12-0, Atlantic City 5-5.
Wrestling
From Monday
Central Reg. 58,
Barnegat 12
106—CR md. Anthony Ryan B 9-1; 113—CR p. Dante Powell B (2:03); 120—CR md. Aidan Reiser B 15-5; 126—Christian Baccigalupi B p. CR (2:41); 132—CR md. Miguel Sendecki B 17-7; 138—Michael DiPianta B d. CR 8-5; 145—CR tf. Kevin Fazio B (23-7, N/A); 152—James Circle B d. CR 12-5; 160—CR p. Matthew Giarratano B (3:17); 170—CR p. Mason Bayer B (2:09); 182—CR md. Rashidi Alleyne B (17-2, N/A); 195—CR by forfeit; 220—CR by forfeit; 285—CR by forfeit.
Records—NA.
Match began at 195 pounds
