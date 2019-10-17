hslivesoccer.jpg

Camryn Dirkes had two goals and an assist Thursday in a 3-1 Mainland Regional High School girls soccer win over Cedar Creek during a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

Gina Geraci had one goal for Mainland Regional (11-5). Sarah Cipkins and Sage Glover had an assist each.

Corinne Morgan scored for Cedar Creek (10-6-1). Olivia Vanelli made seven saves.

Our Lady of Mercy 3,

Holy Spirit 2

Olivia Fiocchi led OLMA (12-3-1) with two goals. Isabella Burhanna had one.

Vanessa Mason and Megan McCully had a goal each for Holy Spirit. Morgan Keil made nine saves.

Ocean City 2,

Middle Twp. 1

Faith Slimmer and Summer Reimet scored for Ocean City.

Hannah Keane and Hope Slimmer had the assists. Abbey Fenton made three saves.

Kira Sides scored for Middle Township. Brynn Bock had 11 saves.

Cape May Tech 1,

St. Joseph 0

Alejandra Garcia scored for Cape May Tech on an assist from Darcie Francisco. Hailey Pinto recorded the shutout.

Lower Cape May Reg. 1,

Wildwood Catholic 1

Jordan Dougherty scored for Lower Cape May Regional.

Kiara Soto had 13 saves.

Marianna Papazaglou scored for Wildwood Catholic and Leona Macrina had eight saves.  

The game went to double overtime but neither team could break the draw.

Neptune 4,

Barnegat 1

Maria Seidle led Neptune (8-8) with three goals.

Victoria Vargas had one goal. Cassandra Ferguson had one assist. Hannah Cummings made five saves.

Barnegat fell to 8-8.

