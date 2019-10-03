Adriana Dodge scored all three goals in the 3-1 Our Lady of Mercy Academy field hockey win Thursday over Buena Regional in a inter-conference game.
Caroline Bernhardt had an assist for Our Lady of Mercy Academy (6-4-1).
Andrielys Lopez scored for Buena Regional (3-7-2) on an assist from Giuliana Pantalione.
Williamstown 2,
Hammonton 0
Grace Caspar led Williamstown (9-4) with two goals.
Alexia Poulin had an assist. Mariah Juiliano made five saves.
Alexis DeRosa had three saves for Hammonton (3-9).
Barnegat 7,
Donovan Catholic 1
Mikenna Reiser led Barnegat (10-2-1) with four goals. Julianna Cannizzaro had a goal and two assists.
Haleigh Dengler and Shannon Schiverea had a goal and an assist each. Madeline Schleicher had one assist.
Ava Greenharm scored for Donovan Catholic (3-8).
No. 6 Southern Reg. 7,
Brick Twp. 0
Kiera Lyons and Samantha Barbato led No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, Southern Regional with two goals each.
Shannon Conroy, Maitland Demand and Emily Raylman had a goal each. Raylman, Kate O’Boyle and Erika Barbera had an assist each. Ella DiPietro had two.
Lauren Ricci made three saves.
Brick Township fell to 6-6.
From Wednesday
Egg Harbor Twp. 8,
Bridgeton 0
Jette Trumbauer led Egg Harbor Township with three goals.
Sarah Leconey had two. Kylie Elwell, Alexis Gray and Anna Smith had one goal each. Elwell, Gray and Madison Hannan had one assist each. Kaitlyn Riggs had three.
Kiara Fuega made 22 saves for Bridgeton (0-10).
Oakcrest 3,
Buena 1
Lyanni Rodriguez led Oakcrest (8-4) with two goals.
Katie Haye had one. Paige Aiken made four saves.
Aaliyah Baez scored for Buena Regional (3-6-2). Giovanna Staropoli had three saves.
