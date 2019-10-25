Paige Dooley and Jenna Hans scored the only goals as Cape May Tech and Wildwood HIgh School played to a 1-1 draw in a nonleague girls soccer game Friday.
Dooley scored for the Hawks and Hans for the Warriors. Both goals came in the first half.
Hailey Pinto made four saves for Cape May Tech (5-11-1).
Imene Fathi had six saves for Wildwood (6-12-1).
Cumberland Reg. 2,
Penns Grove 2
Melanie Sloan and Alex Hitchner scored a goal and had an assist each for Cumberland Regional (4-15-1).
Madison Alcorn made six saves.
Makayla Holt and Kaylee Adams scored the goals for Penns Grove (10-7-3). Holt had an assist. Arianna Robinson made 14 saves.
Atlantic Christian 7,
GlouCESTER Christian 0
Chloe Vogel scored three goals and had one assist for host Atlantic Christian (12-2), and Eden Wilson had a goal and assists on the other six goals.
Tiana Phillips, Paige Noble, and Eve Wilson each had one goal.
Shelby Einweitcher had six saves for the shutout as the Cougars finished the regular season unbeaten in the Tri-State Christiain Athletic Conference.
Chloe Shields made eight saves for Gloucester Christian.
From Thursday
Paul VI 3,
Mainland Reg. 0
Hannah Exley, Abby Lutz and Madeline Tursi each scored for the Eagles (12-5). Kirsten Nelson made 11 saves.
The Mustangs fell to 12-6.
Oakcrest 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Jasmine LeClair led Oakcrest (6-10) with two goals.
Izzy Vieyra, Maryn Olson and Gabbi Corchiani scored a goal each. Vieyra and Olson had three and two assists, respectively. Gabbie Gibson made nine saves.
Kiara Soto had 15 saves for Lower Cape May Regional (3-15-1).
From Wednesday
Buena Reg. 6,
Pleasantville 0
Sophia Ridolfo scored three goals for the Chiefs (11-3-3).
Gabby D’Ottavio, Mannetta McAvaddy and Felicity Gauntt each scored once. Jessica Perella made three saves.
The Greyhounds fell to 1-15.
Cape May Tech 2,
St. Joseph 1
Alyssa Hicks and Paige Dooley each scored for the Hawks.
Darcie Francisco and Alejandra Garcia each had an assist. Hailey Pinto was the goaltender. Cape May Tech outshot St. Joseph 7-5.
For the Wildcats, Marissa DiGeralamo scored the lone goal unassisted. Fallyn Lyons was the goaltender.
Point Pleasant Boro. 4,
Lacey Twp. 1
Heather Van Deventer scored twice and had an assist for Point Pleasant Boro (6-10).
Tessa Pillsbury scored once. Meredith Raab scored once and had an assist. Katie Conway made six saves.
Katie Patterson scored for the Lions (6-10-2). Kelly Weaver and Abby Stephens assisted. Nicole Coraggio made five saves. Olivia Tarricone made one save.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.