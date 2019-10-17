hslivetennisholder

Jayna Dunwoody won first singles for Southern Regional High School girls tennis in their 5-0 win Thursday over Pemberton Township during a inter-conference match.

Dunwoody defeated Emelie Dearson 6-0, 6-0. Ella Brown took second singles against Jessica Ketterman 6-1, 6-0. Cristina Ciborowski won third singles over Gabby Directo 6-0, 6-0.

Sarah Pampalone and Gabby Bates won first doubles against Cassandra Glapion and Yohanna Bauerdorf 6-0, 6-0. Tiffany Ortner and Erica Scheinberg won second doubles over Sarah Fuentes and Jessica Fuentes 6-1, 6-1.

Southern moved to 15-5. Pemberton fell to 6-9.

From Wednesday

Pleasantville 3,

Bridgeton 2

At Pleasantville

Singles—Yani McNeil P d. Anne Dominique 6-1, 6-1. Francheska Vera B d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-2, 6-1. Imane Wicks P d. Dulce Garcia 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles—Diana St. Martin and Keanni Dupont P d. Lizbeth Cruz and Jenaya Cruz 6-0, 6-2. Maryfer Garcia and Ariana Cruz B d. Ke’Najia Jamison and Ah’lajzlah Gainer 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).

Records—Pleasantville 4-9, Bridgeton 0-17.

