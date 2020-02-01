Dylan Delvecchio scored 39 points to lead the Cape May Tech boys basketball team to a 66-47 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Saturday.
With that performance, Delvecchio tied a single-game program record that was set in 2003 by Keith Palek. Delvecchio added 17 rebounds and five assists.
Devon Roach had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks (8-8). James Longstreet added 10 points and four steals. Orlando Torrez and Robbie Pennington each scored two.
Nas Williams led the Chiefs (2-13) with 19 points. Byron Spellman scored 17. Jeremiah McRae had six. Taj Walker had five.
CMT:13 19 16 18- 66
Buena:12 7 14 14−47
Barnegat 57,
Monmouth 54
Jaxon Baker led Barnegat (12-4) with 22 points. Isaiah Gerena added 19. Jared Krey had six. Tyler Quinn (5), Brendan Revello (3) and Nicholas Revello (2) also scored.
Monmouth fell to 2-15.
Barnegat: 18 18 8 13−57
Monmouth: 14 10 13 17−54
From Friday
Cedar Creek 56,
Winslow 42
Najee Coursey scored 21 points for Cedar Creek (8-7). Elijah Smalls added nine. Isaiah Valentin contributed seven. Jahmir Cruze (6), Kyree Tinsley (5), Tyree Burrell (4), Mikey Stokes (2) and Jon Vega (2) scored the remainder for the Pirates.
Winslow fell to 5-12.
Winslow: 5 10 11 16−42
Cedar Creek: 13 6 18 19−56
Middle Twp. 48,
Lower Cape May Reg. 45
Jeremiah Camacho led Middle Township (8-9) with 18 points. Torey Harris added 17. Matt Marino had 12 and Miles Sapp had one.
Archie Lawler scored 23 points for Lower Cape May Regional (6-10). Daymon Bencivengo added seven. Tom Gault contributed six. Jordan Pierce and Jacob Bey had five and four, respectively.
Middle: 12 10 16 10−48
Lower: 5 17 13 10−45
Barnegat 69,
Jackson Liberty 52
Jaxon Baker scored 17 for Barnegat (11-4). Tyler Quinn and Isaiah Gerena scored 15 and 14, respectively. Nicholas Revello added seven. Other scorers were Brendan Revello (9), Chris Revello (3), Zane Allan (2) and Andrew Vernieri (2).
Tim Duffy and Manny Clay each scored 12 for Jackson Liberty (2-14). Jared Durant and Bryce Bailey added six apiece. Other scorers were Dakhereo Pritchett (5), Tyler Cunningham (2), Dubem Emenuga (2), Carl Barth (2), Phanique Dupree (2) and Jake Bosco (2).
Jackson: 4 6 18 24−52
Barnegat: 21 19 14 15−69
Atlantic Christian 72,
Kings Christian 44
Atlantic Christian School’s Ben Noble scored 16 points, including his career 1,000th to help the Cougars beat Kings Christian 72-44. Noble has averaged 15.7 points per game this season.
Noble was unaware he was close to that total when he was fouled midway through the fourth quarter. He hit his first and third shot to bring his career total to 1,000. It came as a surprise to Noble as only his parents and a few teammates knew it was happening.
He finished the game with seven assists and six steals. Landon Shivers contributed 18 points. Dan Roland and Malachi Green had 15 points each.
KCS: 20 6 10 8−44
ACS: 22 16 19 15−72
