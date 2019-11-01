The Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team beat seventh-seeded Shawnee 3-2 in overtime in the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal Friday.
Nicolas Rubio scored the game-winning goal for EHT in the first extra period. Kevin Aguiriano added a goal with an assist from Ahmad Brock. EHT got an own goal.
The second-seeded Eagles will host sixth-seeded Washington Township in a semifinal Tuesday.
S.J. Group III
QuarterFINALS
(3) Mainland Reg. 5,
(11) Seneca 0
Devon Ford had a goal and two assists for Mainland (14-5). Nick Bozzi had a goal and an assist. Austin Padula, Tommy Gordon and Ryan Pellegrino each added a goal. Zach Matik made five saves.
Mainland will go to second-seeded Triton Regional for the semifinal Tuesday.
Ethan Auty made 10 saves for Seneca (9-8-4).
(2) Triton Reg. 1,
(10) Cumberland Reg. 0
Ryan Gale scored for Triton (16-5). Myles Denton provided the assist.
Cumberland fell to 12-8-1.
S.J. Non-Public A QuarterFINALS
(1) St. Augustine Prep 4,
(8) Camden Catholic 0
Luke Salmon scored two goals for host St. Augustine, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
Michael Dacosta and Mike Balestriere also scored.
The top-seeded Hermits will host fourth-seeded Paul VI on Tuesday in an S.J. Non-Public A semifinal.
Paul VI beat Bishop Eustace 2-0 on Thursday in its quarterfinal.
Girls soccer
From Thursday
Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference tourn.
Semifinals
(2) Pilgrim 2,
(3) Gloucester County Christian 0
Sophia Parise had a goal and an assist for Pilgrim. Emily Brittin added a goal.
Pilgrim will play top-seeded Atlantic Christian at 5 p.m. Saturday in Glassboro for the championship.
Girls volleyball
ACIT 2,
St. Joseph 0
ACIT won 25-5, 25-4. Samantha Dangler had 16 assists and 10 aces for the Red Hawks (17-6).
Brooke Armitage had 10 kills and two digs. Emily Hanselmann had 12 aces.
St. Joseph fell to 0-13.
From Thursday
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Shawnee 0
Allison Grotts had 22 assists and six service points for Pinelands. (20-9).
Emma Capriglione had 10 kills, four digs and two blocks. Sharon Benson had 10 service points, six kills and six aces. Adrianna Dancisin had 10 digs and two service points.
Shawnee fell to 15-8.
