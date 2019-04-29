Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson stopped by Oakcrest High School on Sunday afternoon.
Pederson was in town to watch his son Joel, a junior at Moorestown High School, play in the Al Hedelt Baseball tournament. Pederson took photos with several teams involved in the tournament including Oakcrest.
Pretty cool having Doug Pederson coach of the Philadelphia @Eagles on campus watching his son play in the Al Hedelt Tournament today! Thanks for the taking the time to take a picture with our guys. @OakcrestHS pic.twitter.com/9RaORsFPXa— Oakcrest Baseball (@OakBaseball) April 29, 2019
