Eddie Jamison scored 20 points to lead the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 64-60 win over Willingboro in a Jeff Coney Clssic game at Rancocas Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Millville (14-3) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Rynell Lawrence scored 14 for Millville. Aundrey Green and Little John Green each scored 13.
Willingboro 12 20 15 13 – 60
Millville 18 18 14 14 – 64
WB – Chavies 16, Dickerson 5, Ndgbe 1, Pearlman-Williams 2, Randolph 23, Williams 15
MV – Butler 1, Etter 4, A. Green 13, L. Green 13, Jamison 20, Lawrence 14
