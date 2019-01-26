010819_spt_millville 3
Millville's Eddie Jamison, left, is guarded by St. Joseph's Corey Blackwell during Monday night's game in Millville on January 7, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

Eddie Jamison scored 20 points to lead the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 64-60 win over Willingboro in a Jeff Coney Clssic game at Rancocas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Millville (14-3) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Rynell Lawrence scored 14 for Millville. Aundrey Green and Little John Green each scored 13.

 

Willingboro 12 20 15 13 – 60

Millville 18 18 14 14 – 64

WB – Chavies 16, Dickerson 5, Ndgbe 1, Pearlman-Williams 2, Randolph 23, Williams 15

MV – Butler 1, Etter 4, A. Green 13, L. Green 13, Jamison 20, Lawrence 14

