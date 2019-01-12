Eddie Jamison sank 10 of 13 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, to lead the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 70-59 win over Pitman in a Shoot Down Cancer Classic game at St. Augustine on Saturday afternoon.
Jamison finished with 26 points, while Millville senior Rynell Lawrence sank 9 of 12 shots, scored 21 points and had eight assists.
Millville (10-2) is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Pitman 3 13 17 26 – 59
Millville 19 16 16 19 – 70
PM – Fitzpatrick 14, Abed 10, Peterson 17, Petner 16, Hutcher 2
MV – LJ. Green 6, Jamison 26, A. Green 8, Lawrence 21, Washington 7, Butler 2
