Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A thrilling girls swimming meet between Cape-Atlantic League powers Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City high schools went back and forth on Tuesday at EHT.
In the end, it was an 85-85 tie.
Regular season meets end in a tie, but playoff meets are decided by a power points tiebreaker.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Egg Harbor Township led 81-75 after Ava McDonough won the 100-meter breaststroke, but Ocean City pulled even in the 400 freestyle relay by taking first and third place for a 10-4 score.
Ocean City’s season record is now 3-0-1 and the Red Raiders are 2-0-1 in the American Conference. EHT, the two-time defending CAL American Conference champion, is 2-0-1 overall and in the conference.
“I knew we had a chance (to get first and third) in the last race,” Ocean City girls swimming coach Ian Keyser said. “Our B relay (in the final race) really stepped up (to get the needed two points for third place). Egg Harbor Township is a great team, and we knew the meet would be really close. In a way, I’m almost kind of glad the meet was in December, so both teams get a chance to see where they stand and see where they have to improve. We put up some great times and surprised ourselves in some of the races.”
Ocean City was up 71-69 after the 100 backstroke, but EHT’s Denise Yushan got second to McDonough in the 100 breaststroke and teammate Lauren Greenleaf took fourth for a 12-4 score the race.
But O.C. made it a tie as Claudia Scherbin, Katie Barlow, Olivia Scherbin (Claudia’s younger sister) and Alex Antonov won the race, and the team of Vanna Kelly, Sydney Rossiter, Lilly Teofanova and Brooke Powell took third.
“We knew it would be close when they (Ocean City) won the 200 free relay,” Egg Harbor Township coach Mark Jamieson said. “There were tremendous battles all day for fourth and fifth place. We stepped up and swam well and Ocean City did too. Both teams can take this as motivation to do a little better. We’re looking forward to meeting them again in meets like the Hackney Meet (this Saturday at Atlantic City High School) and the (Frank P. Forde) CAL Meet (Jan. 30).”
Egg Harbor Township led for the first five races. The Eagles’ Alexandria Cotter, McDonough, Yushan and Olivia Evans easily won the 200 medley relay and EHT also for third for a 10-4 lead.
But the Red Raiders stayed in it as Olivia Scherbin beat EHT’s Caitlin Moore by less than a foot in the 200 freestyle, and Antonov won the 200 individual medley by a bit less than a foot. Claudia Scherbin out-touched Evans by 0.05 seconds to win the 50 freestyle.
Cotter won the 100 butterfly by more than five seconds in 1 minute, 8.07 seconds and the Eagles 41-37.
“All the girls did great and pushed themselves,” said Moore, a 17-year-old senior and EHT resident. “We couldn’t have asked for better. Everyone gave their all and left it in the pool.”
Then O.C. tied the score at 47-47 as Olivia and Claudia Scherbin took first and second, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.
“It (the meet) was definitely nerve-wracking,” said Claudia Scherbin, a 17-year-old senior from Margate. “Coming in we wanted to stay positive, and we knew anything could happen. It was really exciting.”
Antonov won the 400 freestyle, and Ocean City beat EHT by 1.37 seconds in the 200 freestyle relay.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.