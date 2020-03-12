EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Group 4 state semifinals between Atlantic City and South Brunswick will not be played at Egg Harbor Township High School on Thursday, school officials said Thursday morning.
South Brunswick was closed on Wednesday because of concerns over the virus, according to reports.
No new date or location has been announced for the game.
This is a developing story please check back for updates.
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships
The New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships scheduled to be played in the Wildwoods March 28-29 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
