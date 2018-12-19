The Egg Harbor Township boys basketball team stunned Atlantic City in overtime Wednesday night.
Sophomore guard Rahim Muhammad sank a step-back 3-pointer with four seconds left in overtime to give the Eagles a 72-70 win a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Muhammad finished with 19 points. Michael Dodd led the Eagles with 23 point, while Jordan Sweeney contributed 12 points.
Egg Harbor Township is 3-1, while Atlantic City falls to 2-2.
