Egypt Owens scored 14 points to help the Vineland High School girls basketball team defeat Millville 58-42 on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Jinelys Alvarez added 13 for the Fighting Clan (7-17), and Skylar Fowlkes had 12. Mikeyla Rivera (9), Madison Ratliff (6) and Samantha Jones (4) also scored.
Nai’aijah Ball led Millville (6-19) with 20 points. Fatimah Owens contributed 14, and Sha’naja Williams finished with eight. Phoebe Baldasarri (4), Ailyn Perez (3) and Rianna Talley (3) rounded out the scoring.
Millville: 13 12 8 19−52
Vineland: 15 12 16 15−58
ACIT 55,
Holy Cross Prep 49
Jakyra Williams led the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (17-9) with 16 points. Nyasia Grant added 14 and Cea'anai Jackson 12. Grace Speer finished with 10 and Julianna Montero had three.
Holy Cross Prep fell to 10-16.
ACIT: 9 14 10 22−55
Holy Cross: 12 17 11 9−49
Southern Reg. 57,
Mater Dei Prep 53
Kaela Curtin led Southern Regional (12-14) with 19 points. Sam Del Rio finished with 15, and Sarah Lally added 14. Summer Davis (5), Alex Mattner (3) and Kylie Conner (1) also scored.
Mater Dei Prep fell to 13-11.
Mater Dei: 12 8 4 19−53
Southern: 17 16 13 11−57
Lower Cape May Reg. 44,
Pleasantville 23
Lindsay Holden led Lower Cape May with 28 points. Molly McGuigan contributed eight, and Sarah Donahue four. Gabby Grey and Alyssa Wagner finished with two each.
Dajade Durham scored five for Pleasantville. Thalia Rodriguez and Khaliyah Haraskin added four each. Kenajia Jameson, Mitch Mathurin, Keani Dupont, Nadja Cherry and Ahlajziah Gainer had two each.
LCMR: 12 14 13 5−44
Pleasantville: 6 4 8 5−23
Egg Harbor Twp. 53,
Absegami 11
Lauren Baxter led Egg Harbor Township with 14 points. Sierra Hegh contributed 13, and Yani Davis seven. Madison Israel (4), Jayla Perdano (4), Katrina Suarez (4), Amelia Zinckgraf (4), Kierstyn Zinckgraf (2) and Lindsay Dodd (1) also scored.
Gelesia Nurse scored seven points for Absegami. Chi Chi Wochaka and Rebecca Sillipena had two each.
EHT: 15 15 10 11−51
Absegami: 3 6 2 0−11
From Thursday
Our Lady of Mercy 55,
Holy Spirit 40
Jaiden Harris scored 20 points for OLMA (18-8). Drew Coyle added 12, and Sydney Prescott had 10. Ava Casale (8), Olivia Fiocchi (3) and Giana Patitucci (2) also scored.
Juliana Lynch led Holy Spirit (10-14) with nine points. Francesca Florio contributed seven, and Megan Erdman had five. Makayla McLaughlin (4), Maggie Cella (3), Kira Murray (3), Chloe Cooke (3), Sophia Pasquale (2), Charlotte Huber (2), Hailey Mastro (1) and Savannah Keaser (1) also scored.
Holy Spirit: 10 12 8 10−40
OLMA: 17 15 13 10−55
Schalick 46,
Cumberland Reg. 30
Cumberland dropped to 8-18, and Schalick improved to 9-16.
No other information was available.
Schalick: 17 8 12 9−46
Cumberland: 5 7 7 11−30
