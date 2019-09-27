Egg Harbor Township High School swept doubles and took third singles to beat Absegami High School 3-2 on the road Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match.
The Eagles (9-2) Jamie Theophall beat Kaelin Kwok 6-1, 6-2 at third doubles.
Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall defeated Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Graziano 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles.
Emma Lynch and Madison Braithwaite beat Aleeza Moschelle and Hadia Muhammedsani 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles.
The Braves (3-8) Sarbjeet Devi beat Samantha Phung 6-1, 6-0 at first singles.
Olivia Hughes defeated Ema Cadacio 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 at second singles.
Our Lady of Mercy 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At St. Augustine Prep.
Singles—Lia D’Orio O d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0. Maris Horner O d. M’ya Jones 6-2, 6-0. Ava Valecce O d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Annalise Visalli and Jessica Haddad O d. Gianna Scotti and Brooke Perez 6-0, 6-0. Hannah Hargrave and Amani Malickel O d. Veronica Butler and Gianna Leslie 6-3, 6-2.
Records—OLMA 6-5, Buena 0-10.
Cedar Creek 3,
Middle Township 2
At Middle Township
Singles—Charisse Tigrado CC d. Samantha Braun 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Crawford CC d. Abigail Smith 6-0, 6-0; Sarina Wen MT d. Chloe Golebiewski 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles—Ava Elisano-Riley Rekuc MT d. Tarani Nethagami-Kat Pacheco 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Julia Flynn-Rebecca Einwec CC d. Samantha Payne-Aislin Robb 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Records—Cedar Creek 5-7-1; Middle 4-10.
Clearview Regional 5,
Hammonton 0
At Clearview Regional
Singles—Carlee Cristella d. Sophia Donio 6-2, 6-2; Emily Miscioscia d. Lauren Picariello 6-2, 6-0; Samantha Deeney d. Krista Tzaferos 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles—Grace D’Amico-Madeeha Fatima d. Olivia Falciani-Grace DeRosa 6-7 (10-12), 6-1, (10-8); Richardson Heike-Ariana Rivera d. Emily Walters-Mia Bullaro 6-2, 6-3.
Records—Hammonton 3-10; Clearview 11-1.
Oakcrest 5,
West Deptford 0
At Oakcrest
Singles—Saloni Garg d. Katie Moore 7-5, 6-3; Sydney Groen d. Isabella Luciano 6-1, 6-3; Anshruta Chidananda d. Lindsey Wright 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Alexa Petrosh-Alexi Phommathep d. Jordan Connelly-Kayle Hoedt 6-4, 6-1; Cece Capone-Kylee Astleford d. Julia Goriunova-Caitlin Reeves 6-2, 6-1.
Records—West Deptford 10-5; Oakcrest 11-5.
Millville 5,
Lindenwold 0
At Lindenwold
Singles—Anna Azari M d. Nancy Bardales 6-2, 6-0. Phoebe Baldsarre M d. Marilee Catalan 6-0, 6-0. Karleigh McCafferty M d. Yajaira Flores 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan M d. Briana Bonilla and Marilyn Alvarez 6-1, 6-1. Rebecca Butcher and Emily Bishop M d. Jurixsa Hernandez and Nadine Barias 6-2, 6-0.
Records—Millville 13-5, Lindenwold 1-11.
Salem 5,
Wildwood 0
At Wildwood
Singles—Toni Almond S d. Laila Rios 6-3, 4-6, 10-2. Jackie Prater S d. Shayna Carter 6-0, 6-0. Aaliyah Holden S d. India McClendon 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles—Chloe Hess and Bria Lewis S d. Marisa Gomez and Laura Palaicios 6-2, 6-0. Lorren Richards and Monesha Owens S d. Faith Hurst and Emeli Matias 6-3, 6-3.
Records—Salem 7-3-1, Wildwood 1-6-1.
Barnegat 5,
Pinelands 0
At Pinelands
Singles—Madison Linton B d. Saige Pharo 6-0, 6-0. Lily Spagnola B d. Britney Azzara 6-3, 6-2. Paige Menegus B d. Angie Papa 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Doubles—Caitlin Anderson and Ava Baker B d. Emily Kaszuba and Carli King 6-0, 6-4. Haley Jencik and K. Montenegro B d. Alyssa Hadzovic and Courtney Burns 6-, 6-2.
Records—Barnegat 8-6, Pinelands 4-9.
From Thursday
Wildwood Catholic 4,
Pleasantville 1
At Wildwood Catholic
Singles—Annika Marks W d. Yani Mcneil 2-6, 6-2, 14-12. Charlotte Squillace W d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-2, 6-2. Allie Fiore W d. Imane Wicks 6-2, 0-6, 10-7.
Doubles—Christie Paul and Diana St. Martin P d. Amanda Bogel and Sophia Elliott 6-4, 6-4. Katrina Frey and Gianna Balestriere W d. Ah’lajzlah Gainer and Ke’Najia Jamison 6-2, 6-3.
Records—Wildwood Catholic 2-6, Pleasantville 1-7.
