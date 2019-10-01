Egg Harbor Township High School cross country beat Atlantic City High School Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League meet.
The girls won 19-37, the boys 18-45.
Olivia Shafer took first in her meet with a time of 20:20.
Nico Valdivieso won the boys meet in 17:41.
Girls cross country
Egg Harbor Twp. 19,
Atlantic City 37
At Atlantic City
1. Olivia Shafer E 20:20; 2. Mikki Pomatto E 20:36; 3. Fauve Haney A 22:11; 4. Anya Gowda E 22:35; 5. Kaitlyn Rice E 23:34; 6. Megan Fox A 23:36; 7. Olivia Martinolich E 24:10; 8. Cass Scott A 24:40; 9. Najifa Hussain A 24:42; 10. Sydney Kreidler E 25:06; 11. Lindsay Taylor E 25:12; 12. Gracie Bancheri A 25:51; 13. Skyler Szilagvi E 26:19; 14. Olivia Cutaia E 26:23; 15. Peyton Bever E 26:40.
Records—N/A.
Boys cross country
Egg Harbor Twp. 18,
Atlantic City 45
At Atlantic City
1. Nico Valdivieso E 17:41; 2. Aidan Winkler E 17:50; 3. Angelo Moynihan A 18:52; 4. CJ Lamonica E 19:09; 5. Alex Armstrong E 19:13; 6. Michael Mirville E 19:27; 7. JR Cannone E 19:33; 8. Marcuz Ygana E 19:34; 9. Ryan Taylor E 19:48; 10. Ethan Jacobson A 20:06; 11. Marc Gliatto E 20:25; 12. Patrick Feehan A 20:28; 13. Stephen Eggly E 20:41; 14. Daniel Rodriguez E 21:29; 15. Kyle Graybill A 21:39.
Records—EHT 4-3, Atlantic City 1-7.
