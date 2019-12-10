The Egg Harbor Township High School boys and girls swimming teams each picked up big wins over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League meets Tuesday. The boys won 131-39, while the girls won 106-64.
Joey Tepper led the boys with a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 10.25 seconds. The senior also swam a leg in the winning 200 medley relay (1:58.07), the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.58) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:42.76).
Ethan Do won the 100 freestyle in 56.19. Do, along with Tepper, Winchester Ployratana and Andrew Dang, swam a leg in the winning 400 freestyle relay. Dang won the 200 freestyle (2:05.13), while Ployratana won the 50 freestyle (25.48). Brandon Bell won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.59.
For the girls, Ava McDonough had first-place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:30.18) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.24). McDonough, along with Olivia Evans, Alexandria Cotter and Caitlin Moore, won the 200 medley relay (2:06.62). Evans, Cotter, McDonough and Denise Yushan won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.67.
Moore won the 100 butterfly (1:12.73) and the 100 backstroke (1:11.97), while Evans won the 50 freestyle (28.57). Cotter won the 100 freestyle (1:02.29).
The Vikings’ Megan Fox won the 200 freestyle (2:09.88) and the 500 freestyle (4:31.12. Fox, along with Kara Arambil, Sarah Tran and Olivia Kulakowski, finished first in the 400 freestyle relay (4:22.55).
Boys swimming
Egg Harbor Twp. 131,
Atlantic City 39
200 Medley Relay— EHT (Joey Tepper, Winchester Ployratana, Ben Nguyen, Carter Hubbard) 1:58.07; 200 Freestyle— Andrew Dang EHT 2:05.13; 200 IM— Tepper EHT 2:10.25; 50 Freestyle— EHT 25.48; 100 Butterfly— Brandon Bell EHT 1:01.59; 100 Freestyle— Ethan Do EHT 56.19; 500 Freestyle— Michael Wojiechowicz EHT 4:37.13; 200 Freestyle Relay— EHT (Tepper, AJ Mallari, Ployratana, Connor Ammann) 1:41.58; 100 Backstroke— Kevin Lin EHT 1:04.87; 100 Breaststroke— Gabe Gaw EHT 1:15.79; 400 Freestyle Relay— EHT (Ployratana, Do, Tepper, Dang) 3:42.76.
Records— N/A.
Ocean City 96,
Woodstown 66
At Ocean City, yards
200 Medley Relay— OC (Matthew Woodside, Ethan McCarron, Pat Armstrong, Dom DiPilato) 2:02.25; 200 Freestyle— Steve Gooden OC 2:03.71; 200 IM— McCarron OC 2:29.04; 50 Freestyle— DiPilato OC 27.70; 100 Butterfly— Armstrong OC 1:04.91; 100 Freestyle— Gooden OC 57.81; 500 Freestyle— Woodside OC 4:47.24; 200 Freestyle Relay— OC (Gooden, DiPilato, McCarron, Tanner Driscoll) 1:48.83; 100 Backstroke— Caleb Carter W 1:12.30; 100 Breaststroke— Patrick Clemente W 1:13.34; 400 Freestyle Relay— W (Jason LeCates, Stephen Padlo, Ty Walker, Andrew Clemente) 4:29.21.
Records— Ocean City 2-0; Woodstown 2-1.
Southern Reg. 102,
Central Reg. 68
At Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay— SR (Kristian Werner, Sean White, Beck Jaffe, Jackson Hughes) 1:47.73; 200 Freestyle— Werner SR 2:01.07; 200 IM— Brandon McMahon CR 2:10.79; 50 Freestyle— Bryan Bodnarchuk CR 23.39
100 Butterfly— Bryan Carlson CR 59.61; 100 Freestyle— Bodnarchuk CR 50.91; 500 Freestyle— Russell Hill SR 5:43.02; 200 Freestyle Relay— SR (Zach Girgenti, Matthew Verbeke, Cole Nemes, Jackson Hughes) 1:42.16. 100 Backstroke— McMahon CR 58.15; 100 Breaststroke— Aidan McInerney SR 1:09.21; 400 Freestyle Relay— CR (Bryan Carlson, Nicolas Petrecca, McMahon, Bodnarchuk) 3:37.95.
Records— Southern. 4-0; Central 0-1
Cape May Tech 124,
Pleasantville 22
At Cape May Special Services School, yards
200 Medley Relay— CMT (Kali Scott, Alice Brunner, Ally Boehm, Teeny Bruno) 2:38.44; 200 Freestyle— Evan Carlson CMT 2:42.12; 200 IM— Jake Perez CMT 3:01.88; 50 Freestyle— Bruno CMT 31.09; 100 Butterfly—Roman Voinea CMT 1:13.32;
100 Freestyle— Steve Olson CMT 1:02.21; 500 Freestyle— Chris Porto CMT 5:53.02; 200 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Scott, Brunner, Bruno, Boehm) 2:27.14; 100 Backstroke— Juan Haro P N/A 100 Breaststroke— Bruno CMT 1:29.19; 400 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Anthony Paluch, Justin Lee, Logan Smith, Carlos Rios) 5:04.21
Records— N/A.
Lower Cape May Reg. 102,
Wildwood Catholic 68
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay— LCM (Justin Melli, Mark Ryan, Zeb Hinker, Matt Eck) 2:01.28; 200 Freestyle— Max Souder LCMJ 2:14.22; 200 IM— Hinker LCM 25.53; 50 Freestyle— Melli LCM 55.81; 100 Butterfly— Hinker LCM 1:05.18; 100 Freestyle— Melli LCM 55.81; 500 Freestyle— James Sawyer WWC 7:31.44; 200 Freestyle Relay— LCM (Ryan, Melli, Souder, Hinker) 1:46.72; 100 Backstroke— Julia Sorenson WWC 1:27.40; 100 Breaststroke— Ryan LCM 1:21.90; 400 Freestyle Relay— WWC (Grace Stuart, Sawyer, Camryn Diller, Leilani Wong).
Records— N/A.
St. Augustine 127,
Millville 27
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay— SA (Luke Volkmann, Aidan Peters, Ethan Kern, Will Carpenter) 1:45. 71; 200 Freestyle— Chris Medolla SA 1:58.88; 200 IM—Peters SA 2:23.28; 50 Freestyle—Carpenter SA 21.40; 100 Butterfly—Kern SA 1 01.96; 100 Freestyle— Dave DiGonario SA 52.01; 500 Freestyle— Medolla SA 5:22.15; 200 Freestyle Relay— SA (Peters, Medolla, Kern, DiGonario) 1:44.28; 100 Backstroke— Carpenter SA 56.56; 100 Breaststroke— John Marrone SA 1:14.82; 400 Freestyle Relay— SA (Medolla, Carpenter, DiGonario, N/A) 3:45.01
Records—N/A.
Cedar Creek 117,
Middle Twp. 53
At Hess School, meters
200 Medley Relay— CC (Andres Carpio, Omar Mohamed, Mike Bolger, David Gutierrez) 2:09.82; 200 Freestyle— Brendon Bartha MT 2:22.09; 200 IM—Andres Carpio CC Middle Township; 50 Freestyle— Travis McCray MT 27.44; 100 Butterfly— Andres Carpio CC 1:14.11; 100 Freestyle— Omar Mohamed CC 59.68; 400 Freestyle— Bartha MT 5:15.26; 200 Freestyle Relay—CC ( Nate Goodrich, Matt McCollum, Cole Culleny, Mike Bolger) 1:57.41; 100 Backstroke— Gutierrez CC 1:16.28; 100 Breaststroke—Mohamed CC 1:19.69; 400 Freestyle Relay— CC (Andres Carpio, Gutierrez, Omar Mohamed, Nate Goodrich) 4:26.36.
Records— Cedar Creek 2-1.
Oakcrest 96,
Holy Spirit 58
At Martin Luther King Pool, yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Eric Weeks, Jacob Dorsey, Andrew Thompson, David Connelley) N/A; 200 Freestyle—Nathan Ranger O N/A; 200 IM—Andrew Thompson N/A; 50 Freestyle—Sean Burns HS N/A; 100 Butterfly—Andrew Thompson O N/A; 100 Freestyle—Jacob Dorsey O N/A; 500 Freestyle—Phil Seeger HS N/A; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Jacob Dorsey, Nick Kurtanidze, Scott Morgan, David Connelley) N/A; 100 Backstroke—Eric Weeks O N/A; 100 Breaststroke—Jacob Dorsey O N/A; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Eric Weeks, Nate Ranger, Scott Morgan, Andrew Thompson) N/A.
Records—N/A.
Girls swimming
Egg Harbor Twp. 106,
Atlantic City 64
At Egg harbor Twp., yards
200 Medley Relay— EHT (Olivia Evans, Ava McDonough, Alexandria Cotter, Caitlin Moore) 2:06.62. 200 Freestyle— Megan Fox AC 2:09.88; 200 IM— McDonough EHT 2:30.18; 50 Freestyle— Evans EHT 28.27; 100 Butterfly— Moore EHT 1:12.73; 100 Freestyle— Cotter EHT 1:02.29; 500 Freestyle— Fox AC 4:31.12; 200 Freestyle Relay— EHT (Evans, Cotter, McDonough, Denise Yushan) 1:54.67; 100 Backstroke— Moore EHT 1:11.97; 100 Breaststroke— McDonough EHT 1:16.24; 400 Freestyle Relay— AC (Fox, Kara Arambil, Sarah Tran, Olivia Kulakowski) 4:22.55.
Records— N/A.
Southern Reg. 87,
Central Reg. 83
200 Medley Relay— SR (Veronica Ruoff, Hallie Gallagher, Mia Amirr, Olivia Auge) 2:04.51; 200 Freestyle— Karleigh Stout CR 2:06.75; 200 IM— Molly Westhoven CR 2:20.87; 50 Freestyle— Kelsey Corbett CR 26.24; 100 Butterfly— Avery Westhoven CR 1:06.86; 100 Freestyle— Kelsey Corbett CR 58.58; 500 Freestyle— Molly Westhoven CR 5:46.66; 200 Freestyle Relay— SR (Mya Pierson, Jessica Paulillo, Kaylyn Iusan, Abigail Malandro) 1:50.15; 100 Backstroke— Stout CR 1:06.86; 100 Breaststroke— Avery Westhoven CR 1:11.97; 400 Freestyle Relay— SR (Kaylyn Iusan, Mya Pierson, Phoebe Sprague, Abigail Malandro) 3:58.87.
Records— Southern 4-0; Central 0-1
Ocean City 120,
Woodstown 49
200 Medley Relay— O (Katie Barlow, Courtney Sigmund, Isabella Pagan, Brooke Powell) 2:17.05; 200 Freestyle— Emma Berry W 2:26.07; 200 IM— Brynn Bowman O 2:53.91; 50 Freestyle— Powell O 29.11; 100 Butterfly— Pagan O 1:18.04; 100 Freestyle— Vanna Kelly O 1:09.36; 500 Freestyle— Barlow O 4:56.12; 200 Freestyle Relay— O (Emily Myers, Bowman, Kelsey White, Powell) 2:03.31; 100 Backstroke— Grace Wiley O 1:19.40; 100 Breaststroke— Sigmund O 1:29.39; 400 Freestyle Relay— O (Morgan Decosta, V. Kelly, Ava Kelly, Sydney Rossiter) 4:44.41.
Records— Ocean City 2-0, Woodstown 1-1.
Middle Twp. 101,
Cedar Creek 69
At Hess School, meters
200 Medley Relay—
MT (Lucy Rowe, Sarina Wen, Ishika Patel, Sophia Braun) 2:30.90; 200 Freestyle— Sophia Bosacco MT 2:22.05; 200 IM— Marlee Canale CC 2:40.85; 50 Freestyle—Braun MT 29.87; 100 Butterfly— Hailey Ingemi CC 1:23.57; 100 Freestyle— Braun MT 1:08.17; 400 Freestyle— Bosacco MT 5:04.90; 200 Freestyle Relay— MT (Ishika Patel, Sarina Wen, Samantha Braun, Sophia Braun) 2:06.46; 100 Backstroke— Canale CC 1:12.40; 100 Breaststroke— Stacey Ngo CC 1:39.48; 400 Freestyle Relay—CC (Canale, Kaya Hamilton, Julia Flynn, Ingemi) 4:57.28.
Records— Cedar Creek 0-3.
Oakcrest 112,
Holy Spirit 112
At Martin Luther King Pool, yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Kaitlyn Stollenwork, Sadie Crispel, Hannah Tran, Jade McCoy); 200 Freestyle—Triffant Tran O N/A; 200 IM— N/A O; 50 Freestyle—Grace Kaplan HS N/A; 100 Butterfly—H. Tran O N/A; 100 Freestyle—T. Tran O N/A; 500 Freestyle—Elle Summers HS N/A; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (T. Tran, CC Capone, Sara Myer, Crisple) N/A; 100 Backstroke—Stollenwork O N/A; 100 Breaststroke— McCoy O N/A; 400 Freestyle Relay— O (McCoy, H. Tran, McCoy, Stollenwork).
Records— N/A
Boys basketball
Atlantic Christian 61,
Pilgrim ACADEMY 23
Landon Shivers had 29 points and 10 rebounds for Atlantic Christian. Ben Noble had 15 points and seven assists. Mark Rosie had seven points and four steals. Sam Glancey added six rebounds.
Jack Lipari scored nine for Pilgrim, and Luca Lopresti added four.
A. Christian: 26 15 17 3−61
Pilgrim: 2 7 5 9−23
Bowling
From Monday
GIRLS
ACIT 3, West Deptford 1: ACIT: Grace Foster (216, 569), Madison Krug (161, 443), Samantha Dangler (161, 437); WD: Meredith Citrone (178, 518), Re Ferris (183, 476), Maddie Watts (153, 412).
Records— ACIT 3-0; West Deptford 3-1.
BOYS
West Deptford 4, ACIT 0: WD: Brandon Parker (237, 723), Shane McDonald (208, 534), Wilbert Lopez (204, 534); ACIT: Gavin Henry (205, 531), Leo Raebiger (198, 500) Asa McCarty (171, 500).
Records— West Deptford 4-0; ACIT 0-3.
