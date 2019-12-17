Egg Harbor Township High School's Joey Tepper, Winchester Ployratana and Brandon Bell each had two individual wins as the host Eagles boys swimming team beat Ocean City 122-48 on Tuesday.
EHT improved to 3-0, all in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference, and the Red Raiders fell to 3-1 overall and 2-1 American.
"We're fortunate to have a lot of really good swimmers, and we're happy with how we swam, for the middle of December," Egg Harbor Township boys swimming coach Mark Jamieson said. "We swam a good Ocean City team and we came out with a good result."
Tepper won the 200 individual medley and the the 400 freestyle, and Ployratana took the sprints. Both swimmers were on the two winning freestyle relay teams. Bell won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. AJ Mallori won the 100 breaststroke by more than five seconds.
Ocean City's Dolan Grisbaum was first in the 200 freestyle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.