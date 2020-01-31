The Egg Harbor Township girls basketball team beat Cedar Creek 44-42 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game at Cedar Creek on Friday.
Amelia Zinckgraf scored 12 to lead the Eagles, who improved to 7-8. Lauren Baxter added seven points.
Jayla Perdomo and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored six. Other scores for EHT were Madison Israel (4), Anjyl Hwang (2), Lindsey Dodd (2), Sierra Hegh (2).
Jezlyn Cross led the Pirates (5-11) with 18 points. Tay Tay Parker scored 10, Gabbie Luko had six, and Abby Gunnels added five.
EHT: 11 11 11 11−44
Cedar Creek: 13 12 10 2−42
Buena Reg. 62,
Salem 41
Bridgette Gilliano led the Chiefs (8-7) with 25 points. Krissy Masentoff added 15.
Hailey Carano scored nine. Other scores for Buena: Jessica Perella (4), Barbara Mobley (4), Karley Jacobs (3).
Ziara Spence had 17 points for Salem (4-11)
Buena:15 20 17 10−62
Salem:7 14 6 14−41
From Thursday
Holy Spirit 47,
Millville 40
Kira Murray scored 12 points for Holy Spirit. Jyles Lynch added 11, and Fran Florio contributed 10. Sophia Pasquale (6), Melody Pugliese (5) and Charlotte Huber (3) also scored.
Sha’naja Williams led Millville with 17 points. Nai’aijah Ball added seven. Ailyn Perez, Fatimah Owens and Rianna Talley contributed four each. San’aa Doss and Phoebe Baldasarri scored two each.
Millville: 8 16 10 6−40
Holy Spirit: 11 12 11 13−47
Oakcrest 61,
Cape May Tech 45
Nay Nay Clark scored 37 points for Oakcrest (5-11). Nephtalie Dorce contributed 14. Priscilla Crenny, MaNaijah Scott, Imyah Arroyo, Elishama Desmosthenes and Jackie Cooper had two each. Jasmine LeClair added one.
Kennedy Campbell led Cape May Tech (4-11) with 13 points. Alyssa Gery added nine, and Leah Williams had eight. Isabella Schmucker (7), Emily Pasceri (6) and Olivia Albrecht (2) also scored.
Oakcrest: 17 4 17 23−61
CMT: 10 7 9 19−45
Palmyra 45,
Our Lady of Mercy 33
Ava Casale led Our Lady of Mercy Academy (12-4) with 10 points. Jaiden Harris and Sydney Prescott added eight each. Olivia Fiocchi scored four, and Drew Coyle added three.
Palmyra improved to 14-1.
Palmyra: 15 10 4 16−45
OLMA: 2 12 12 7−33
Wrestling
From Thursday
Ocean City 48,
Egg Harbor Twp. 28
106—Antonio Delano E d. Dominic Morrill 8-2; 113—Sean Dever E p. Gavin Gregorec (1:28); 120—Vincent Faldetta E p. Jon Wootton (1:36); 126—Nicholas Faldetta E p. Liam Cupit (5:27); 132—Hector Reyes E m.d. Louie Williams 14-4; 138—Charley Cossaboone O p. Michael Brito (1:16); 145—Tommy Oves O p. Victor Nguyen (1:06); 152—Jacob Wilson O p. James Tucker (2:58); 160—Joey Garcia O p. Micah Bird (:51); 170—Sam Williams O p. Kevin Adams (5:06); 182—Aiden Fisher O p. Moises Rios (1:59); 195—Aidan Nelson O p. Matthew Marshall (:50); 220—Matthew Mansour E d. Matt Christy 7-6; 285—Nick Sannino O p. Sean Dever (:25).
Records—O.C. 8-5, EHT 6-16.
Match began at 120
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.