Egg Harbor Township High School's Gabrielle Germann will bring her track and field versatility to the University of Connecticut in the fall.
Germann, an 18-year-old EHT resident, will attend UConn, of Storr, Connecticut, and compete for the NCAA Division I Huskies women's track and field team.
She is primarily a long jumper and runner from sprint to 400 meters.
Germann will receive a partial scholarship that's both athletic and academic. She has signed a national letter of intent.
"Honestly, it's unbelievable to be going to a school that's such a big thing," Germann said. "I'm so excited, I can't wait to go."
Germann also visited Monmouth, Rider and Delaware universities. Last of all, she visited UConn in March, right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the nation.
There she met assistant coaches Moose Akanno and Erica Ferguson, both of whom coach sprints and jumps.
"I really liked the coaches," Germann said. "I loved the campus, it was really nice. The campus and the whole town are pretty new. UConn is pretty big. It's the right fit. I can go home when I want. It's not that far, a five-to-six-hour drive."
An honor student, Germann will major in animal science.
"They have a really good program for animal science," she said. "I plan to go to veterinary school."
Germann had a good indoor season this winter. She ran a 200-meter leg and combined with Lauren Princz, Anne Rutledge and Isabella Leak to win the state Group IV 1,600 sprint medley relay in 4 minutes, 17.52 seconds in January at the Bennett Center in Toms River.
Germann finished second in the long jump at the Eastern States Championships in New York with an EHT girls indoor school-record jump of 18 feet, 4.25 inches. She placed third at the state Meet of Champions in Staten Island, New York, with a leap of 18-2.50.
In outdoor track last spring, she was on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 teams at both the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. Egg Harbor Township won the Atlantic County girls team title.
"Gabby is a dedicated athlete who works very hard," EHT girls track and field coach Erika Vazquez said. "She's very versatile. Her commitment and desire to succeed will help her have success at the University of Connectict and make Egg Harbor Township proud."
The UConn women's track and field team competes in the 12-team American Athletic Conference, which spans much of the country. Other teams include East Carolina, Houston, Southern Methodist, Temple, Tulane, Cincinnati and South Florida.
The Huskies women finished fifth in the AAC Outdoor Championships in Wichita, Kansas in May of 2019. UConn placed ninth in late February at the AAC Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
Germann was also an EHT girls soccer forward this fall and had six goals and four assists. The Eagles were 11-7-1.
EHT and Germann might have had a fine outdoor track season if not for the pandemic.
"It was kind of upsetting," Germann said. "We were on a good streak and looking forward to the season. But I'm looking forward to the future. I"m excited."
Vazquez said the team was motivated for the outdoor season.
"They would have carried that momentum from the winter season into the spring," Vazquez said. "It was sad to see their hopes and aspirations not get met. I think they would done well as a team and amazing things as individuals.
"Gabby always has the desire to improve. I'm sure she'll take that mindset and do amazing things at UConn."
