EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Bobby Baxter, an outfielder with the Egg Harbor Township baseball team, will continue his career at Columbia University.
I am beyond blessed to announce that I have committed to Columbia University to continue my academic and baseball career in 2020. Thank you to all of my teachers, coaches, and most importantly my family. @PBRNewJersey @EHTHSbaseball @AllOutBaseball @davidhousel24 @EhtTheFlock pic.twitter.com/CWy16IPLQO— Bobby Baxter (@BobbyBaxter12) September 14, 2018
Baxter, a junior, also plays shortstop.
Last season Columbia went 20-30 and 13-8 in the Ivy League. The Lions also qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.
