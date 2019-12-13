Egg Harbor Township High School senior Olivia Shafer won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League cross country championships last year and finished 29th in the Meet of Champions.
It was more than enough to make her The Press 2018 Girls Runner of the Year.
But last winter, she was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tchycardia Syndrome, or POTS. It affects the nervous system and,according to a Johns Hopkins description, symptoms include lightheadedness from standing, fatigue and an intolerance of exercise.
Not an ideal situation for an elite runner.
Shafer had to all-but-stop running for seven months.
"I couldn't run more than a mile and a half without walking," Shafer said. "I started off at the end of July (training again), and it was really difficult."
Over the summer, Shafer worked on getting more sleep, eating well and doing some weight training.
"Overall, I just took better care of myself," Shafer said. "All the little things I did added up."
The results make her The Press Girls Runner of the Year again this season.
"She had a little bit of a slow start this season, but she still went undefeated in her CAL races which no other female runner has done before," Eagles cross country coach Joe Lucchio said. "She won the county meet by 40 seconds and the CAL meet by 35 seconds."
After not training for half a year, Shafer adjusted to her new situation, defended her local titles, won the South Jersey Group IV Championship and went on to place sixth at the Meet of Champions.
Her finish (18 minutes, 8 seconds) at the Group IV sectional at Delsea Regional is in the top 20 in South Jersey history, according to Lucchio.
"She was the fastest runner in South Jersey that day," Lucchio said.
Shafer, who started running cross country in seventh grade, also competes in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter events in track and field.
"I like seeing how the hard work I put in pays off during meets," Shafer said. "I'm very motivated."
Lucchio said "her race savviness is her greatest strength.
"There's no race, there's no moment that's too big for her. She executes the race plan to a 'T' every race. She doesn't let things she can't control get in the way of her performance. Each year, obviously, she improved physically, but her mental toughness improved."
Shafer is still studying her college options.
"I want to run in college, and then I'm going to continue running for the rest of my life," Shafer said. "It just makes me feel good when I'm running."
Coach, Team of the Year
Trish Henry coached her 17th cross country season this year for the Ocean City High School girls team, and it was a good year for both.
The Red Raiders won the Cape May County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III championships.
For these reasons, Trish Henry is The Press Girls Cross County Coach of the Year, and the Red Raiders are the Team of the Year.
"The team this year did an outstanding job," Henry said. "We had major improvement on the part of runners who were doing it for the first time and from some upperclassmen who hadn't been running that long."
Ocean City was the South Jersey champion in 2017 and 2018, too.
Henry is a social studies teacher at the high school and coaches the middle school girls basketball team.
She says the relationships she forms with her runners is a big part of why she enjoys coaching.
I enjoy "keeping in touch with them in college and then having these long- lasting relationships with former runners as adults," Henry said. "The coolest thing is they know running is a lifelong sport, and they continue running into adulthood."
Alexa Palmieri, Casey McLees and Rebecca Millar are first-team Press All-Stars this year, and Erin Hanlon made the second team.
PRESS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Olivia Shafer, Egg Harbor Township
Shafer, a senior, won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV championships. She finished fourth at the state Group IV championship and sixth at the Meet of Champions.
FIRST TEAM
Rachel Short, Southern Regional
Short, a sophomore, finished sixth in the Ocean County championship and 16 in the South Jersey Group IV championship.
Casey McLees, Ocean City
McLees, a senior, won the Cape May County championship and finished third in the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III championships.
Alexa Palmieri, Ocean City
Palmieri, a junior, finished second at the Cape May County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III championships.
Michaela Pomatto, Egg Harbor Township
Pomatto, a junior, finished second at the Atlantic County and fourth at the Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Madeline Corbett, Mainland
Corbett, a senior, finished third at the Atlantic County and fifth at the Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Maya Harper, Pleasantville
Harper, a junior, finished fourth in the Atlantic County, seventh in the Cape-Atlantic League and 10th in the South Jersey Group II championships.
Rebecca Millar, Ocean City
Millar, a senior, finished third in the Cape May County, sixth in the Cape-Atlantic League and seventh in the South Jersey Group III championships.
SECOND TEAM
Jaelyn D’Amelio
Southern Regional, Sr.
Emily Furlong
Southern Regional Jr.
Savannah Hodgens
Mainland Regional So.
Jolie Zaccaria
Pinelands Regional Sr.
Mia Mastrogiovanni
Southern Regional Fr.
Erin Hanlon
Ocean City Jr,
Megan Winterbottom
Cedar Creek So.
