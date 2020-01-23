Egg Harbor Township High School runner Olivia Shafer is headed to the University of Delaware on a track and cross country scholarship.
The 18-year-old senior signed her letter of commitment last Friday to the NCAA Division I school on a partial athletic scholarship.
"I'm really excited," Shafer said. "I've looked at so many schools this year, and I'm glad I'm finally able to commit somewhere."
Shafer was also considering Division-III Stockton University and D-II Kutztown University (Pennsylvania) but decided on Delaware in part because of its size.
"I like the amount of people that are there compared to high school," Shafer said. "I really like the campus a lot and all of the people I've met."
Shafer was The Press Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year for the last two seasons. For the 2019 season, Shafer defended her Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League titles while adding a South Jersey Group IV championship and a sixth place finish at the Meet of Champions.
Between those seasons, Shafer was forced to adjust to an autonomic nervous system disorder that kept her from running for seven months. She went on to win the CAL meet by 35 seconds and the county meet by 40.
Shafer is competing for the Eagles in indoor track where she's running the 1,200-meter leg of the distance medley relay. She also competes in the 1- and 2-mile races.
At college, Shafer's cross country distance will grow from 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) to 3.7 miles (6K).
"I'm excited for something different," Shafer said. "I'm more of a long distance runner in general, so I'm excited for the increase. I've always been better at the longer events."
She expects to run the 5K and the 3K races in track and is looking forward to the next level of competitiveness.
"I never thought I'd be at this point where I could run at a really good school," Shafer said. "I know it's going to be super competitive.
The Blue Hens compete in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Realizing that Delaware has a good track program is another thing that drew Shafer to the school. Wendy McFarlane-Smith has been the coach since 2008. Her teams have finished in the top four at the league meet five times during her tenure including a runner-up finish in 2013 and a CAA title in 2014.
Ryan Waite has been the cross country coach since 2018, when his team finished third in the CAA. Last season, the Blue Hens finished second in the league.
Shafer will start her studies during the summer semester in July and then begin training with the team in late August. She will enter her freshman year undecided academically but plans to do well her first semester and transfer into a sciences field, such as biology.
